MANISTEE — Pentwater's track teams performed well and even saw a school record get tied Saturday at the first-ever Manistee Catholic Saber Flash Invitational. Both Falcon squads placed third out of eight teams.
Freshman Emily Schwarz tied the school record in high jump with a 4-8, a mark originally set by Megan Silvers in 2010. Schwarz' leap was good for second place at the meet.
Jocelyn Richison earned two wins for the Falcon girls, taking the top spot in the 100-meter dash (14.59) and in long jump (a personal best 14-4). Richison also placed third in the 300 hurdles (54.86). Also taking third-places were Audrey Kieda in the 400 (a personal best 1:12.2), Aubrey Macintosh in the 3,200 (a personal best 21:47.7) and Madelyn Green in high jump (3-10).
In the boys' meet, Khole Hofmann had his usual outstanding day, winning all three of his individual events. Hofmann won the long jump (19-1) and swept the two hurdles events, with times of 16.70 in the 110 and 42.61 in the 300. The Falcons also won the 3,200 relay thanks to the team of Mitchel Daniels, James Davis, Eli Powers and Abie VanDuinen (10:14.1).
Ethan Wilkinson was second behind Hofmann in the 300 hurdles (50.61), and Jack Stoneman took second in shot put (41-3.5).