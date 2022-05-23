Pentwater enjoyed an impressive day at Saturday's Division 4 regional meet in Brethren, qualifying for state in seven events and setting a new school record. The Falcon teams both finished in fifth place overall.
The highlight of the day was Mitchel Daniels' performance in the 3,200-meter run. Daniels not only set a new Falcons' record in the event, but he destroyed his previous personal best by 18 seconds, finishing in a time of 10:30.5. That was good for third place and qualified him to the state meet on time.
The Falcons had four second-place finishes. Lane Rood took second in the 400-meter dash to reach state with a time of 54.48 seconds, and in the girls' meet, Jocelyn Richison was second in the 100 (13.90). Emily Schwarz tied for second in high jump (4-8) and the 400 relay team of Schwarz, Lauren Davis, Grace Stoneman and Richison set a team best time of 56.24 seconds and took second as well.
Jack Stoneman also qualified for state for the Falcons, finishing third in shot put (44-0). Abe VanDuinen reached state on time, finishing fifth in the 1,600 and setting a personal best (4:45.5).
Other boys medalists for Pentwater included the 400 relay team of Reydyn Hugo, Logan Fatura, Rood and Campbell Miller, who finished third and set a team best (46.88); the 800 relay team of Kaleb Brown, Rood, Hugo and Fatura, who set another team best and placed fourth (1:39.3); the 3,200 relay team of Wyatt Roberts, James Davis, Matthew Green and Leo Lozano, in fifth (10:17.8); the 1,600 relay team of VanDuinen, Rood, Jonny Arnouts and Eli Powers, in fifth (3:58.1); Brown in long jump, placing sixth (17-5.75); VanDuinen in the 800, in seventh (2:17.3); and Hugo in long jump, taking eighth (17-5.5).
The Falcon girls had several personal bests that earned medals. Grace Stoneman had her best race in the 400, placing fourth (1:07.6), and Richison also had a long jump personal best to take fourth (14-8.5). Mackenna Hasil placed eighth in shot put and earned a personal best (29-1).
Also medaling for the Pentwater girls were Richison in the 300 hurdles, in third (53.59); Anna VanDuinen in the 3,200, in sixth (13:13.2); the 3,200 relay team of Lauren Davis, Evalena Jeruzal, Ireland Breitner and Abby Hughes, in seventh (14:19.4); and the 800 relay team of Madelyn Green, Richison, Grace Stoneman and Schwarz, in seventh (2:12.7).
Walkerville scored one medal, by Julie Sheehy in the 3,200. She posted a time of 14:27.5. In the boys' meet, Angel Santillan-Lopez had the team's best showing, coming in 18th in discus and setting a personal best (66-6).