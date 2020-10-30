PENTWATER — Pentwater played one of its best matches of the season Thursday night, downing Marion in four games, 25-18, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21.
The Falcons finished 5-3 in West Michigan D League play.
"Mikaylyn Kenney had an outstanding match at the net," Falcons' coach Kerry Newberg said. "She paced the offense for us tonight. Our passing was much better tonight for all the girls. The floor was covered very well."
Kenney put up big numbers, scoring 17 kills and adding 10 digs, leading the team in both categries. Jocelyn Richison also had 10 digs, and added nine kills. Sam Schaefer racked up eight aces.