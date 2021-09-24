MARION — Pentwater defeated West Michigan D League foe Marion Thursday night in four games, 25-9, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23.
The Falcons (2-1, 2-0 WMD) dominated the first two games, before, coach Kelly Pascavis said, "(losing) it for a little bit" and allowing the Eagles back in the match. However, they were able to make some clutch plays in game four to secure the win.
Mikaylyn Kenney and Haidyn Adams led a strong serving effort from Pentwater by notching five aces each, combining for 27 service points in all. Crysta Cluchey led the defense with eight digs, and Kenney had seven. Kenney also had three blocks and Jocelyn Richison added two.