PENTWATER — Pentwater lost a close five-game match to West Michigan D League foe Baldwin Wednesday, 25-21, 15-25, 22-25, 25-20, 16-14.
"Baldwin was very scrappy and just outplayed us tonight," Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said. "The middle of our floor was wide open and they took advantage of this. We are still making many young errors and can’t seem to dig out of them. We had 51 digging errors on the night. That is too many to win."
Jocelyn Richison led the Pentwater offense with 12 kills, and Crysta Cluchey added seven. Richison also topped Falcon defenders wih six digs. Mikaylyn Kenney, Cluchey and Marissa Sayles each had three aces. Haidyn Adams posted 28 assists.