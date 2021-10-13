PENTWATER — Pentwater played its second and last home match of the season Tuesday night and lost a tough battle to West Michigan D League leader Mesick, 25-18, 25-13, 10-25, 25-13.
"It was a pretty emotional night for the girls, being only their second home game and also being senior night and parent night," Falcons' coach Kelly Pascavis said. "I am very proud of these young ladies. That was a tough loss but they will come back and fight even harder. I believe in them 100 percent."
Mikaylyn Kenney led Pentwater (5-2, 5-1 WMD) with 15 service points and notched four aces, three kills and three blocks. Crysta Cluchey had seven service points, and Haidyn Adams added five.