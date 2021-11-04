MUSKEGON — Pentwater’s volleyball team was able to keep pace with Muskegon Catholic early in each game of their MHSAA Division 4 district championship match Thursday, but the host Crusaders pulled away late to earn the win, 15-25, 13-25, 11-25.
“A lot of the tipping at the net, and they found our hole (led to the loss). We just couldn’t execute and cover that hole,” said Pentwater coach Kelly Pascavis. “I think that really killed us.”
The Falcons got out to a quick lead in the first and third games. In the first game, Muskegon Catholic used a run for a 7-3 lead before Pentwater rallied back to within three, 10-7. The Falcons, though, wouldn’t get closer than six the rest of the way, including 20-14, before the Crusaders got the win.
In the second game, Pentwater fought to within a point, 12-11. Muskegon Catholic went on a 13-2 scoring edge from there, though.
Pentwater again was close the Crusaders early in the third game, even owning a 5-4 lead. Muskegon Catholic went on a run, but Pentwater responded to pull within three, 12-9. That was as close as the Falcons got in the third game, though.
“They’re good group. They have a lot of fire, and they never give up,” Pascavis said when reflecting on the team. “They work hard and they keep pushing through no matter what is thrown at them.”
The Falcons graduate Mikaylyn Kenney, Crysta Cluchey and Haidyn Adams from this year’s squad.
“Mikaylyn is our strong hitter and she is definitely our spirit. She keeps the team together,” Pascavis said. “Haidyn, her setting, she has been a setter for the last four years for Kerry (Newberg, the former coach). Crys is a returning second-year player. A couple more of years and she would have been very dominant.”
Kelly Pascavis, in her first season at the helm of the program, looks ahead to working with those players who likely will return for the 2022 season.
“We are going to do a lot more this summer as a team,” she said. “I’m going to really work hard to getting more games lined up. It was kind of last-second, I’m coaching for you. So, there wasn’t (any) preseason games. It was really tough.
“And it was really tough with practice because we only had eight (players out). We couldn’t practice live-game situations.”