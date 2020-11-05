ONEKAMA — Pentwater's seven-year reign as district champion officially ended Wednesday as the Falcons lost to Onekama in the district semifinals, 25-23, 25-6, 25-12.
The Falcons last lost a district match in 2012.
Although Pentwater had obviously wanted to keep going, coach Kerry Newberg took solace in the fact that the Falcons played as well in the opening game of the match as they have all season.
"We played aggressive at the net, served well and played outstanding defense," Newberg said. "Mikaylyn (Kenney) had so many blocks. It really changed the way they hit that first set. We couldn’t keep that momentum going into the second and third set."
Kenney racked up seven blocks in all in the match. She also led the offense with four kills. Jocelyn Richison posted five digs, and Haidyn Adams had six assists.
"We are a young team who played through many adversities," Newberg said. "I am proud of these seven girls who showed up and worked hard all season. We are young and will be back."