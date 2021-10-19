Pentwater settled for second place at Saturday's West Michigan D League volleyball tournament in Mesick, falling to the Bulldogs in the championship match.
The Falcons, coach Kelly Pascavis said, ran out of gas after having to battle their way out of the losers' bracket to earn a shot at Mesick in the finals.
"They stayed close to them, but they ran out of energy and in the last match set I could tell they were done," Pascavis said. "I am so proud of the girls and how they played."
To start the double-elimination tournament, Pentwater was placed in a pool with Bear Lake, Marion and Manistee Catholic. The Falcons split two pool matches, losing to Marion but defeating Bear Lake, then fought out a three-game win over Manistee Catholic to earn another shot at Marion. Forced to beat the Eagles twice to eliminate them, Pentwater was able to do so, both times in two straight games.
The undermanned Falcons had to then quickly go play Mesick in the finals without a break, and they fell short.
"Now we need to practice hard on what we learned and to push ourselves to get tired at practice so they can execute it in districts," Pascavis said. "And to never give up no matter how tired they get. We need to now focus on districts and not only be physically prepared to play, but prepared mentally and emotionally as well."
Full stats were unavailable, but Crysta Cluchey led the team with 44 service points, followed by Mikaylyn Kenney with 35. Haidyn Adams and Sam Schaefer each served seven aces on the day, and Kenney and Jocelyn Richison chipped in five apiece.