MANISTEE — Pentwater's years-long winning streak over West Michigan D League opponents had to end sometime, and Thursday was that time. The Falcons lost a four-game match to Manistee Catholic, 26-28, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17.
Pentwater (5-1, 4-1 WMD) had not lost a match to a WMD opponent since the 2014 conference tournament, against Big Rapids Crossroads. It was the first time since 2012 that the Falcons had dropped so much as a game to the Sabers, let alone a match.
"We flat-out were outplayed tonight," Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said. "They outhustled us in every position tonight. I give them a ton of credit.
"They got up and stayed up and played with a ton of heart and things went their way. Good things happen when you play with your heart. I hope my girls learned a valuable lesson about work ethic tonight."
Jocelyn Richison led Pentwater's offense with eight kills, and Mikaylyn Kenney added six. Haidyn Adams posted 19 assists, and Sam Schaefer had five aces. On defense, Schaefer led with six digs.