CUSTER — Even with only six players available, Pentwater was ready for its gut-check when it came Thursday night at Mason County Eastern, rallying from a two-game deficit to win 22-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-2.
The Falcons' setters were both out for the match, and they struggled to adjust early on, but after coach Kelly Pascavis told her team to "dig deep" after the second game, they responded with three impressive games.
"I have to rewatch the game to get all the stats, but really stats don't compare to this teams chemistry these girls have," Pascavis said. "The girls really had to work together and make many adjustments. Mikaylyn Kenney stepped up and was the setter for the night, and our exchange student Maren Martinsen rose to the challenge and had an outstanding game."
Serving was again a strength for Pentwater (5-1, 5-0 West Michigan D League), and Kenney and Crysta Cluchey teamed to serve the Falcons' 15 points in game five. Cluchey totaled six aces in the match, and Kenney had five, with a team-best 25 service points in all. Martinsen added three aces.