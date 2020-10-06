PENTWATER — Pentwater bounced back from a tough opening game Monday against Mason County Eastern and defeated the Cardinals in four games, 19-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-17.
The Falcons (5-1, 4-1 West Michigan D League) made their share of mistakes, coach Kerry Newberg said, but were able to correct them in-game well enough to win. Their development has been hindered in part because only six players are on the roster right now, so the Falcons are unable to run all the drills they'd like to run.
"We are still making a lot of passing errors and making mistakes due to lack of court time," Newberg said. "These young players are still adjusting to varsity speed and we are making young mistakes...I am proud of them for keeping at it and working hard."
Pentwater served well in the match, led by Sam Schaefer with six aces and Mikaylyn Kenney with four. Crysta Cluchey had a team-high five kills.