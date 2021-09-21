PENTWATER — Pentwater finally returned to action Tuesday after almost three weeks off. The Falcons understandably had some rust to shake off, but they were able to do so and win in four games, 25-27, 25-22, 25-13, 25-21.
The Falcons (1-1, 1-0 West Michigan D League) hadn't played since Sept. 1 as a match with Baldwin was postponed and a match with Walkerville was canceled due to the Wildcats not fielding a varsity team.
Sam Gamble starred at the service line for Pentwater, posting 10 aces and not making an error. She scored 31 service points overall. Mikaylyn Kenney led the offense with six kills and Gamble and Crysta Cluchey each had four. Cluchey's eight digs led the team.