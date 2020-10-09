MESICK — Pentwater took a three-game loss to Mesick Thursday night in West Michigan D League action, 25-14, 25-13, 25-7.
The Falcons (6-2, 4-2 WMD) were helpless to stop a powerful Bulldogs' attack.
"They have a few girls who can hit the ball well, and we just didn’t play defense against that," Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said. "We were a bit out of sorts, not playing our positions correctly. Playing with a young six definitely has its challenges. It would be beneficial to have a few subs to try a few things when we are not playing well."
Mikaylyn Kenney led Pentwater with six kills. Haidyn Adams recorded seven assists. Jocelyn Richison contributed four digs.