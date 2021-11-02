MUSKEGON — Pentwater had no trouble dispatching a hapless Muskegon Heights squad Tuesday in a district semifinal matchup, 25-10, 25-6, 25-5.
The Tigers were unable to sustain any kind of offense and on the occasions they were able to get the ball over the net, they were relying on the Falcons to make errors to stay in the match. For the most part, Pentwater didn't oblige.
Coach Kelly Pascavis sent her team out for its first match in a week and a half - their last time on the court was the Oct. 23 Volley Against Violence tournament in Hesperia - so the biggest concern was that rust could be a factor. It didn't take long to shake that off, though, as the Falcons ripped off six straight points after an early 4-4 tie in game one and were never threatened again.
"They didn't slack when they could have," Pascavis said. "They just held on to their game and played their game."
Pentwater has played far fewer matches than just about anyone it goes up against at this point. Outside of its conference season - and even that was cut short as the team's match with Baldwin early on was canceled - Pentwater has played only one non-league match against Orchard View and in that VAV tournament.
With only eight players on the varsity roster, Pascavis said the Falcons have had trouble replicating that kind of atmosphere in practice.
"It has definitely hurt us," Pascavis said. "We've had two weeks off, no games for two weeks. It's just been practice, practice, practice. We can't really, with eight girls, do game drills."
Pascavis said her team has heavily worked on back row hitting in recent days, noting that Calvary Christian and Muskegon Catholic, the Falcons' two potential foes in Thursday's finals, were strong in that area.
"We've been focused on hit receiving, serve receiving and covering the floor," Pascavis said.
A district finals victory Thursday would mean a lot to the team, Pascavis said, especially because half the roster are seniors. Pentwater had a seven-year district championship streak snapped last season and would love to return to the top.
"I think it would mean a lot to the girls," Pascavis said. "They are really pushing for that and want to get back to that."