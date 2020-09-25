PENTWATER — Pentwater is rolling with only six available players on its roster, but the Falcons are still finding ways to win, and they did so again Thursday by beating Bear Lake 25-14, 25-20, 25-20.
The Falcons, despite their inexperience and small roster, remained undefeated on the season at 4-0 (3-0 West Michigan D League).
"I am proud of all the girls for stepping into new roles," Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said. "Mikaylyn (Kenney) is a steady player and leader on the floor. Haidyn (Adams) is setting the ball very well. I look forward to the younger players getting better, as they have every match."
Pentwater did the bulk of its damage from the service line in this one, led by Kenney's six aces. Crysta Cluchey had four aces. On offense, Samantha Schaefer recorded a team-high five kills, and Kenney added four. Kenney also had two blocks.