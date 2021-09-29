BEAR LAKE — Pentwater swept Bear Lake Tuesday night in West Michigan D League action, 25-16, 25-15, 25-14.
The Falcons (3-1, 3-0 WMD) had great serving in the win, with three players posting at least four aces. Haidyn Adams and Sam Schaefer each had five aces and Natalie Paine had four.
On offense, Schaefer had four kills and Jocelyn Richison added three. Newcomer Maren Martinsen had a team-best three digs.
"The girls play so well as a team," Falcons' coach Kelly Pascavis said. "They are a very positive and supportive group of young ladies and work really well as a team."