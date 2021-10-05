PENTWATER — Pentwater overcame some first-home-game jitters early in Tuesday's match against Manistee Catholic and earned a West Michigan D League sweep of the Sabers, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18.
The Falcons (4-1, 4-0 WMD) continued their impressive season-long serving, led by Mikaylyn Kenney with seven aces. Crysta Cluchey added four aces. Sam Schaefer paced the offense with four kills, and Cluchey had three. Kenney's 17 service points led the team.
"I am proud of this team and the hard work and dedication they give to each other," Pentwater coach Kelly Pascavis said.