BENZONIA — Pentwater and Walkerville each will send four runners to the Oct. 31 regional meet after they qualified from Wednesday's pre-regional at Benzie Central.
Due to MHSAA restrictions on the size of a single race's field, the postseason added a pre-regional round this year. The top four teams in each race and the top seven individuals from outside those top four teams qualified for regionals.
Walkerville's Alex Sheehy was the day's headliner, winning the pre-regional race with a time of 16:57.0, his first time breaking 17 minutes in his career. Teammate Collin Chase also qualified for regionals and also set a personal best, finishing in 20:36.3 and in 32nd place.
The Falcons' boys finished in fifth place and qualified four runners to the regional meet. Three of Pentwater's five finishers earned personal best times in the boys' race, including two of the team's regional qualifiers. Abie VanDuinen's time of 18:26.1 was his personal best, and he qualified for regionals in 14th place. Jordan Bales also set a personal best, finishing in 19:55.1 and in 27th place to advance to regionals.
Also qualifying for regionals, and setting new season best times, were Christian Wright (25th, 19:49.2) and James Davis (31st, 20:15.3). Mitchel Daniels did not qualify, but did set a personal best time of 21:38.3, placing 36th.
In the girls' race, Walkerville's two finishers each qualified for regionals. Julie Sheehy placed seventh in a time of 21:53.97, and Zamorah De La Paz took 10th in a time of 22:40.5. Both times were personal bests.
The Falcon girls did not qualify a runner to regionals, but coach Erika Fatura was thrilled to see everyone on the team come in under 30 minutes, a first and a goal she said they'd worked for all year. All three Falcons earned personal bests. Emily Schwarz was 21st (26:34.3), Abby Hughes was 27th (29:04.4), and Ireland Breitner was 29th (29:49.6).
"I could not be more proud of a group of athletes who have earned every bit of this success," Fatura said. "This season has been difficult in every aspect of the word as we negotiate through each potential obstacle."