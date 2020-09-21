LUDINGTON — Pentwater and Walkerville's teams each raced at Saturday's Ludington Invitational, competing in the third and last session of the day, mostly alongside other small schools.
The Falcon boys were the only team of the four that could score, picking up fifth place.
Walkerville's Alex Sheehy led local finishers in the race, coming in third with a time of 18:25.8. The Wildcats' other finisher, Aaron Ashbrook, came in 16th place (21:00.0).
For the Falcons, Abie VanDuinen led the way with a 13th-place finish and a time of 19:51.0. Other Pentwater scorers were Jordan Bales (34th, 22:01.96), Christian Wright (36th, 22:05.1), Mitchel Daniels (45th, 25:21.2) and Shane Roberts (53rd, 28:54.1).
In the girls' race, Julie Sheehy of Walkerville was the top county finisher and the Wildcats' only one, placing 15th (25:56.2). For Pentwater, Anna VanDuinen took 27th place (32:02.9), Emily Schwarz was 28th (32:35.8), and Abby Hughes placed 34th (35:07.5).