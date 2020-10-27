CUSTER — Only three schools competed in Tuesday’s Mason County Eastern Cardinal Classic: MCE, Pentwater and Walkerville.
The MCE and Pentwater boys’ teams were the only ones that could score, and the Falcons finished second in that race.
The top individual performances in the county, though, came in the girls’ race. Julie Sheehy of Walkerville finished second of the eight finishers in the race with a time of 22:28, and teammate Zamorah De La Paz took fourth place in a time of 24:49. For Pentwater, Ireland Breitner finished seventh (29:48) and Abby Hughes eighth (29:56).
In the boys’ race, Abie VanDuinen led county finishers for Pentwater, taking fourth place in a time of 18:45. Jordan Bales placed eighth (20:23), Christian Wright was ninth (20:35), and James Davis was 12th (20:43). Mitchel Daniels rounded out the scoring in 14th place (22:40). For Walkerville, Collin Chase was the only finisher, coming in 12th place (21:01).
“It has been an incredible season of growth, overcoming adversity, achieving our goals and supporting one another through these uncertain times,” Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said. “I am very proud of what we accomplished this season and thank all of the athletes and their families for all of the amazing memories.”