FREMONT — Pentwater took home the Oceana County Cup Thursday at Hesperia's home grounds of Waters Edge Golf Course, shooting a team total of 351 to beat second-place Shelby by 33 strokes.
Hart posted a 396 to take third place, and Hesperia's 410 put it in fourth. While it wasn't part of the county tournament, Fremont also played in the event, shooting a 422.
The Falcons were led, as they have been all season, by Drew and Ali Kolenda. Drew easily earned medalist honors, shooting a five-over par 76 to take the top spot over Shelby's Brandon Rabe, whose 84 was a career-best score. Jake VanderWilk led Hart with an 88 to place third, Ali Kolenda posted a 90 to finish fourth, and Nathan Macher's 92 put him in fifth place for the Falcons.
"The course is going through some major improvements and was in great condition on a warm Thursday morning," Shelby coach Fred Inglis said. "I think the lack of wind and playing from the white tee boxes shortened the course, which really helped considering so (many) Oceana County golfers had little or no prior experience with the track."
In addition to the Kolendas and Macher, Hunter Cornelisse rounded out Pentwater scoring with a 93. For Shelby, Blake Eitniear (95), Sam Satterlee (97) and Hunter Danes (108) scored for the team, and for the Pirates, Braeden Carskadon (97), Chance Alvesteffer (104) and Ben Lipps (107) contributed to the score.
Jake McFalda was Hesperia's top scorer with a 97, followed by Dylan Page (101), Chris Figueroa (105) and Carter Cunningham (107).
"Fantastic day playing golf against Hart, Shelby and Hesperia," Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda said. "So proud of you all, Falcons."