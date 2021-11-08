BROOKLYN — Pentwater's Mitchel Daniels and Abe VanDuinen both had strong results Saturday in the Division 4 state cross-country finals at Michigan International Speedway.
Daniels finished in 86th place for the Falcons, posting a time of 18:11.1, and VanDuinen was 98th with a time of 18:21.4. The placements were the highest by any Falcon runner at state in a dozen years, since Caity Bateson finished 48th in the 2009 girls finals.
“We’re super excited both finished in the top 100,” Pentwater coach Erika Fatura told the Ludington Daily News. “Of all the runners I have taken to state, they had the highest finish and the fastest times. They represented Pentwater super well.
“We had a great showing of fans (Saturday). It was good to see that good, positive energy. They’re only sophomores, and I’m excited for what the next two years will bring.”