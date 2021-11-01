Pentwater sent two athletes on to the state meet Saturday in the Division 4 regional race at Benzie Central. Falcon boys sophomores Mitchel Daniels and Abe VanDuinen each earned spots at the finals.
The Pentwater boys finished sixth overall at the regional meet, and the Falcon girls took eighth place.
"This team is something very special," Falcons' coach Erika Fatura said in a Pentwater Athletics Facebook post. "I cannot explain it in words, but those who have been around us just know and can feel what a bond this team has.
"This group of athletes understands the value of teamwork, building relationships, the joy of giving back, the importance of creating memories, and the sense of gratitude in accomplishing goals. I am extremely lucky to have been able to help cultivate all of these qualities, but it took the whole team to build our cross-country family."
Thanks in part to the ideal racing conditions Saturday, almost all the Falcons to race earned personal best times, including Daniels and VanDuinen. Daniels finished ninth, leading the team for the first time this season, with a time of 17:45.6. VanDuinen placed 11th and had a time of 17:47.9.
Also for the Falcon boys, James Davis took 34th place (19:44.5), Wyatt Roberts was 48th (21:13.9) and Eli Powers was 50th (22:56.2). Roberts and Powers each set new personal bests.
Anna VanDuinen topped Pentwater girls finishers in 37th place (23:56.0), followed by Abby Hughes in 38th (24:03.9). Emily Schwarz took 42nd place (24:36.2), Evalena Jeruzal was 49th (26:19.9) and Lauren Davis took 59th (28:30.1). All five scorers earned personal best times.
Walkerville senior Julie Sheehy represented the Wildcats on her own, as she has all season, and finished in 39th place with a time of 24:16.1.