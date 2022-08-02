Editor’s note: This article originally ran in a summer 2022 edition of Pentwater This Week.
Anyone with enough money can purchase a boat, but when Pentwater Yacht Club’s rear commodore Dave Bluhm and his wife Kris considered their own addition back in 2012, they realized what they wanted was already in the family.
To that end, they chose to keep Dave’s dad Bill’s boat, The Condor, which has been in the family nearly 40 years and carries with her a remarkable racing pedigree.
The Condor is a 41-foot Redline model built in 1968 by the Canadian company C&C Yachts, founded by George Cuthbertson and George Cassian and well-known at the time for making good racing boats. Original owner Hill Blackett represented the Chicago Yacht Club. Blackett raced The Condor in the Southern Ocean Racing Conference (SORC), a famous boat race of the time, and claimed victory in 1972. Underscoring how well-known the SORC was at the time, Blackett’s triumph was recorded in such media outlets as The New York Times and Sports Illustrated. (The SORC continues today, staging several races in Florida.)
Blackett eventually moved on to other pursuits and The Condor sat in storage for a few years — until Bill Bluhm was in the market for a boat in 1984.
“My dad happened to be looking for a quick 40-foot boat and saw it in Racine (Wis.), and he looked at it and bought it,” Dave said.
Blackett named The Condor, and Bluhm said he didn’t know what the origin of the name was. He mused that since Blackett retired to California and that the California condor is among the most well-known endangered species in America that perhaps there was a connection there.
Bill and his family have raced the boat ever since, primarily in Mackinac Island races and the annual Queen’s Cup race from Milwaukee to Grand Haven. Bill, now approaching 90, decided to sell the boat back in 2012 before Dave stepped up and decided to keep her in the family.
“We realized we knew it backwards and forwards,” Dave said. “We could spend $200,000 on a new boat or we could put the money into this one. That’s what we started to do back in 2012.
“We stripped it down to the hull and started at the bottom up, fixing some structural things, fixing the electronics and the instrumentation. You don’t find too many older boats like this that people restore and keep in really good shape. It’s kind of a prideful thing for us.”
The restoration took the better part of five years, and took some help from Snug Harbor, where the boat has been housed for many years, as well as hard work on the Bluhms’ part. The family finally did relaunch The Condor in 2016 and have continued working on her ever since; in fact, Dave was repainting her when he spoke with PTW. He said keeping a boat The Condor’s age sail-ready requires extensive annual work.
The family still races the boat often, and this year’s Queen’s Cup race was run June 24 with The Condor as part of the field. The Bluhms, though, have also increasingly uncovered the joys of cruising. The beautiful thing about The Condor, Dave said, is that while she’s built for racing, she’s also a comfortable boat to just sail.
“I just retired last year, and we’re starting to cruise in it more,” Dave said. “We’ll sail it for 10 days and spend nights at different ports and stuff. We’re starting to get into that a little more. Racing is pretty strenuous work and is for the younger crowd a little bit. We’re doing a little more cruising than in years past.”
Once the Pentwater channel to Lake Michigan is dredged, which is scheduled for mid-June, the Bluhms’ summer schedule for The Condor will open up. A lot of Lake Michigan sailing is likely this year, and eventually Dave would like to sail her on a trip to other Great Lakes.
There are no particular future plans for the boat, but Dave said the hope is that The Condor will remain in the family and that his three sons, currently ranging in age from 26 to 33, will one day have her if they choose.
“It’s up to them, but we’ll keep it in as good of a condition as we can,” Dave said. “These older boats, even if you restore them, they’re still old underneath and they need a lot of work. So far I’ve been motivated to do that. We’ll see if that continues. I think it will.”