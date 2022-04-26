Led by a terrific performance from Drew Kolenda, Pentwater finished in third place in a field full of much bigger schools at Tuesday's Oakridge Invitational.
The junior Kolenda easily earned medalist honors at the meet, shooting a season-best 76 to come in seven shots ahead of anybody else. The Falcons' team score was 357, 10 strokes behind champion Manistee.
Also for the Falcons, Ali Kolenda posted an 88 to tie for ninth place individually, followed by Hunter Cornelisse with a 95 and Mikey Carlson with a 98.
Hart and Shelby also competed at the meet, with the Pirates coming in seventh place with a 382 and the Tigers in ninth with a 444.
Jake VanderWilk led the Pirates with an 88, closely followed by Kohen Porter with an 89. Chance Alvesteffer shot a 100 and Ben Lipps had a 105 to close out the scoring.
For Shelby, Hunter Danes had the top score, a 103. Mason Garcia shot a 111, Blake Eitniear had a 113 and Gavin Michalko shot a 117.