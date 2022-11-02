Even in his pandemic-shortened 2020 season at Spring Arbor University, Pentwater alum Glenn Miller impressed his coach there, Ryan Marken, so much that Marken said Miller was the rare Cougar who had the chance to play professional baseball.

Miller apparently thought so too, because after a strong 2021 season at SAU, he transferred to Division I Eastern Michigan to play in the Mid-American Conference and further hone his skills.

Miller was happy at SAU, but it’s been a dream of his to play Division I baseball since he wrote it down on a piece of paper in elementary school and stuck that in his underwear drawer. When he was playing summer baseball in 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. and hanging in with Division I-level players, he felt he could play at that level too.

As it happened, so did Jaymie Bane, a former pro player who scouts for the New York Mets and recommended Miller to Eastern Michigan head coach Eric Roof. Roof is not a stranger to Spring Arbor players moving up and being drafted by major league clubs; he worked for Michigan State in the early 2010s when the Spartans recruited an SAU infielder named Mark Weist, who transferred to East Lansing and was later selected by the San Francisco Giants in 2015.

Bane’s recommendation in itself got Roof’s attention, and when the Eagles’ staff dug further, they kept finding things they liked.

“We reached out to as many people as possible and asked, ‘Would this be a fit for our program?’” Roof said. “The last piece of the puzzle is in-person evaluation. You want to see it with your own eyes to see if he fit our need. Our assistant, Jon Roof, my brother, had to go see him. There was a rainout, but we saw him a little bit later. He checked all the boxes. We’re very fortunate. He was everything we could’ve dreamed of and more.”

Miller’s other major offer once he decided to pursue D-I baseball was John A. Logan Community College, a junior college in Illinois with a sterling reputation at that level for developing players for the big time. However, the chance to play relatively close to home, in a Mid-American Conference that regularly produces Major League Baseball draft picks, appealed to the former Falcon.

“I just wanted to bet on myself,” Miller said. “I didn’t want to have any regrets 10 or 15 years down the road looking back on my baseball career. I figured if I had the opportunity to go do that, I wanted to take that (chance). It was just a lifelong goal to play Division I baseball, and I knew I was ready for it.”

There was an adjustment period, of course, but Miller got plenty of playing time in 2022 for the Eagles, making 22 starts in their 56-game schedule and taking 77 at-bats. Miller hit .260 and drove in eight runs. He had five doubles and stole four bases.

Miller didn’t stop playing once his EMU season was over, either, joining the Green Bay Rockers of the Northwoods League and then the Royal Oak Leprechauns of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League (of which the nearby Muskegon Clippers are a member). He had an All-Star season at his latter stop, hitting .309 with 16 RBI. He later finished the year with the Traverse City Pit Spitters of the Northwoods League when they called in need of an infielder.

With several departures via graduation and transfer on the EMU roster this offseason, Miller is optimistic he’ll play an even bigger role for the Eagles next season.

“Ideally, I’d play mostly infield but I’ve also talked to them about playing outfield here and there depending on what we need at the time,” Miller said. “Injuries happen. If somebody’s out in the outfield and they need a guy to do it, I can do that.”

That positive attitude is not news to Pentwater Falcons’ fans, who saw Miller give his all to the purple and gold for five seasons, piloting the program to conference and district titles in his career. It’s also a big part of what drew Roof to Miller when he and his staff scouted him.

“The number one thing that stood out about him is the makeup,” Roof said, using a baseball term that essentially refers to anything that takes place off the field. “He’s the first guy there and last to leave. He’s a guy who, when his playing days are over, and hopefully that’s not for a while, he’s (going to be) a coach. He acts like a coach, he talks like a coach, he thinks like a coach. He enhances the team dynamic. The mental side of the game, the work ethic, the way he went about his business (all stood out).”

Miller has developed on and off the field in his brief time at EMU. He’s had to in order to rise to the level of competition. As he put it, when he was at Spring Arbor, he’d occasionally see a rocket-armed pitcher every week or two who could hit 90-plus miles per hour on the radar gun. Now in the MAC, most pitchers can do that.

“You’ve got to bring it or else you’re going to be eaten alive,” Miller said.

That’s necessitated not just developing his physical game but also his mental approach. Miller was a self-professed “stat rat” early in his baseball career, always aware of where his batting average was and how his numbers stacked up to others. But at EMU, he’s cultivated a more process-oriented mindset and worried less about the result.

“I think not doing that and worrying about playing the game and making adjustments, I think that’s helped me adapt to Division I baseball,” Miller said. “It’s the biggest thing, is just a mindset shift.”

EMU’s team goal is to reach the MAC tournament next spring; only the top four teams in the conference standings earn a bid, and the winner of that tournament gets a coveted spot in the NCAA tournament field. The Eagles were in position for one of those top four spots for much of last year, but it slipped away down the stretch, which Miller said will motivate him and his teammates all offseason. Team workouts began in late August, so the Eagles are already hard at work on changing the narrative for this season.

Roof is optimistic Miller will get “a ton of at-bats” for the Eagles in 2023, regardless of the position, or positions, he plays. He said Miller’s small-town upbringing makes him an ideal role model for future players like him.

“The baseball side of things is great, but I can’t express enough the non-baseball side of it,” Roof said. “He goes about his business, does well in the classroom, and he’s a leader. His mom (Donna) and his family are tremendous. They raised him the right way and they should be very proud.

“I think it’s neat because that next generation, the next Glenn Miller is going to read about him in the paper, seeing him on social media and on Twitter, and he’s telling his mom and dad, ‘If Glenn can do it, I can do it.’ It gives him inspiration. He’s a tremendous ambassador.”