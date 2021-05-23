SAUGATUCK — Pentwater enjoyed another record-breaking day Friday at the Division 4 track regionals in Saugatuck, as two school records went down and three athletes qualified for state. All 18 Falcons to compete picked up at least one medal.
Senior Khole Hofmann and sophomore Jocelyn Richison each broke their own school records in the 300-meter hurdles to highlight their days. Hofmann's record-breaking time was 40.82 seconds, and Richison's was 51.45 seconds.
Hofmann qualified for state in all four of his events, Richison qualified in the 300 hurdles and the 100-meter dash and Jack Stoneman earned a state spot in shot put.
"I am so excited for these phenomenal athletes to represent Pentwater on June 5 in Hudsonville," Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said.
As a team, the Falcons finished fifth in the boys regional meet and seventh in the girls meet. Walkerville placed 11th in the boys meet and 14th in the girls meet.
Hofmann, as he has all season, led the way for Pentwater, placing second or third in all four of his events and securing state qualification in each. In addition to the 300 hurdles, Hofmann was also second in the 100 with a time of 11.88 seconds. He took third and set personal bests in both the 110 hurdles (15.92) and in the long jump (20-3.75).
Richison placed second in both the 300 hurdles and the 100. Her time in the 100 was 13.83 seconds.
Stoneman placed second in the shot put (41-0.25) to take the Falcons' last state qualifying spot.
Other Falcon boys medalists included Ethan Wilkinson taking fourth in the high jump (5-6); the 3,200 relay team of James Davis, Mitchel Daniels, Abie VanDuinen and Eli Powers finishing sixth (9:59.4); the 400 relay team of Wilkinson, Lane Rood, Powers and Reydyn Hugo placing sixth (51.06); the 1,600 relay team of Powers, Davis, Daniels and Rood coming in seventh (4:26.8); Hugo placing seventh in the long jump (17-4.5); and Zach Schwarz taking eighth in the shot put (31-7).
The girls picked up medals from Emily Schwarz, who was third in the high jump (4-8); the 400 relay team of Schwarz, Audrey Kieda, Madelyn Green and Richison, who took fourth (57.71); Anna VanDuinen, fifth in the discus (73-0); the 1,600 relay team of Green, Kieda, VanDuinen and Schwarz, which placed seventh (5:16.8); Richison, seventh in the long jump (13-11.5); and the 3,200 relay team of VanDuinen, Aubrey MacIntosh, Evalena Jeruzal and Abby Hughes, which took seventh (14:38.2).
Walkerville's top performer at the regionals was Jared Lopez, who medaled and set personal bests in both throwing events. His throw of 105-7 in the discus earned him fourth place, and in shot put he finished sixth with a toss of 36-4. Alex Sheehy earned a medal in the 1,600, placing seventh (4:56.5). The Wildcats also medaled in three relays: the 400 team of Aaron Ashbrook, Jose Lopez, Alex Mendoza and Collin Chase was seventh (53.55); the 3,200 relay team of Chase, Waylon Lowry, Mendoza and Sheehy was seventh (10:42.2); and the 800 relay team of Ashbrook, Jose Lopez, Mendoza and Lowry was eighth (1:54.1).
Sarah Sierra was Walkerville's lone girls medalist, coming in sixth place in the shot put (27-9.5).