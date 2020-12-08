Several county players were honored last week with spots on the all-West Michigan D League volleyball team.
Highlighting those honors was Pentwater's Mikaylyn Kenney, who was named to the first team. Kenney, the lone veteran Falcon entering the season, was the statistical center of Pentwater's squad, leading the team in almost every category. She helped the Falcons post a winning record in the league despite its lack of experience.
Also from the county, Kenney's Falcons teammate Jocelyn Richison was named to the WMD second team. Walkerville's Sarah Sierra was also named to the second team. Sierra was consistently singled out by Wildcats' coach Kelly Pascavis for outstanding play and effort even as the Walkerville squad struggled in the win-loss column much of the season.
Grace Gardner, from Walkerville, received honorable mention in the WMD as well.