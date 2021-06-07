HUDSONVILLE — It was another school record-busting day for Pentwater athletes Khole Hofmann and Jocelyn Richison Saturday at the Division 4 state track finals in Hudsonville.
Hofmann, a senior, went out with his best career day, medaling in three of his four events and single-handedly putting the Falcons in 13th place in the boys' meet. He set two new school records along the way.
Hofmann placed second in the long jump, breaking the Falcons' record with a leap of 21-7.5. The record of 21-6, set by Jim Glover, had stood since 1984. The senior also lowered his own school record in the 300-meter hurdles, coming in third place with a time of 40.60 seconds.
Pentwater coach Erika Fatura told the Ludington Daily News Hofmann's leap was in line for the state title until Wyoming Potter's House's Jok Nhial bested it by two inches in his final jump.
“I’m incredibly proud of him,” Fatura said.
Hofmann also medaled in the 110-meter hurdles, coming in eighth place with a time of 16.98 seconds, and took 12th place in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 11.75 seconds.
Richison, a sophomore, also lowered her own school record in the 300 hurdles, barely missing the podium with a ninth-place finish. Her time was 50.45 seconds. Richison also competed in the 100-meter dash, placing 19th in a time of 13.75 seconds.
Junior Jack Stoneman competed at state in the shot put, coming in 17th place. His mark was 39-0.75.
“Jack struggled with shot put," Fatura said. "He’s had a nagging shoulder injury. He did not have his best throws (Saturday, but) he made it to the state meet and has another year left as well.”