Pentwater golfers Drew Kolenda and Ali Kolenda competed in the Indiana Elite Shootout last week, which matches top high school players from around the Midwest against one another. The tournaments took place at Winding Ridge Golf Course in Indianapolis.
Ali Kolenda was first to compete, participating in the girls' shootout, which took place Thursday and Friday. Ali had to withdraw, however, due to heat exhaustion as the heat index was in the triple digits during the event.
The boys' shootout was contested Sunday and Monday, and Drew had better luck with manageable temperatures. He played a solid round, shooting an 83, including a strong back-nine finish of 38. His score placed him, said mom and coach Alicia Kolenda, "in the low 20s" in the field.
"The best part was playing against high school golfers from all around the country," Alicisa said. "Ali was with a girl from southern Kentucky, Drew (with players from) Illinois and Ohio. So interesting to see how other states compete and play this same game."