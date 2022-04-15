PENTWATER — So devoted is Mikaylyn Kenney to softball, and pitching in particular, that she's taken an umpire class to help learn what the people in blue are looking for when they call balls and strikes.
It's that level of devotion that earned Kenney a spot on the Alma College team next season, which she accepted at a small ceremony at the high school Friday morning. She's believed to be the first Falcon softball player to ever receive a collegiate offer.
"I definitely feel like it's a big step for girls sports at Pentwater," Kenney said. "It's big for the softball team, which just came back five years ago."
It's not just Kenney's work for the Falcons that earned her this offer, though; she's also an experienced travel player, having joined a club team in eighth grade. In fact, it was in one of those club games at Alma where she hit her first in-game over-the-fence home run.
"A great thing about Mikaylyn is, she didn't just do it during our season," Rossiter said. "That's a pretty intense summer season, with tough competition. The work's never scared Mikaylyn...Her work ethic can't be rivaled."
Kenney participated in track and softball in eighth grade, doing the throwing events, but Rossiter said that between himself, then-co-coach Ashley Lubera and Kenney's club coaches, they were able to convince her that focusing on softball was in her best interest.
"We thought there was no way pitching, discus and shot (put) were going to work," Rossiter said. "So we hammered her for a year."
It certainly paid off, as Kenney is now getting a collegiate shot. What's better, she's getting much of her school paid for through an academic scholarship that she earned through her work in the classroom.
"She exemplifies the student-athlete," Rossiter said. "She took care of everything in the classroom first. Now she earned this phenomenal academic scholarship."
Kenney said she looked at several colleges among the Division II, III and NAIA levels but Alma stood out for its home-like vibes - she compared the town to Ludington - as well as the ability to directly enroll in the nursing program right away.
She's now looking forward to making, hopefully, one more season of high school memories. The Falcons went 14-4 last year behind Kenney's over 200 strikeouts and opposing batting average of just over .100, highlighted by a spectacular district win over White Cloud in which she struck out 21 batters.
Going forward, Kenney is excited to play at a higher level of competition with players as devoted to the game as she is.
"I think that's going to be exciting," Kenney said. "Being able to travel and having girls who are there to support me along the way."
Kenney added that she hopes her success inspires more players to come out for the team. With six seniors on this year's roster, the Falcons could be in jeopardy of not having a softball team in 2023 without more participation among younger players.
"I'm hoping that by me going on that it does increase," Kenney said. "Softball's a sport that should be well-known at Pentwater. We were a successful team...We're definitely one of the better teams at our school."