Shelby hosted their annual Super Duals on Saturday, hosting 11 other teams in their gymnasium and watching rival Hart come away with the team title after going a perfect 5-0 overall.
The Tigers started their day with one of the toughest opponents present, taking on Fremont early and quickly finding themselves on the wrong side of multiple pins. Travis Boughan was able to pull off a spectacular victory when he forced his match into an ultimate overtime period.
Hart on the other hand, started out their day in pool play with action against Newaygo, Forest Hills Central and Kent City. The Pirates easily dispatched their first two opponents, defeating Newaygo by a score of 75-3 and Forest Hills Central 67-7.
Kent City gave Hart all it could handle as the Pirates bested them 45-27 in a tough battle to advance them into the championship pool with Lakeview and Fremont.
Hart took on the Packers first, fighting them to a 46-23 victory, before meeting Lakeview in the finals. Once again, the Pirates were handled a tough battle, but they prevailed, coming away with a 46-24 win and ending the day undefeated.
Undefeated as a team is impressive, but the Pirates also boasted five individuals that obtained that mark as well. Trayce Tate (132 lbs.), Guillermo Ortega (150 lbs.), Alex Hicks (157 lbs.), Adrian Tice (190 lbs.) and Ivan Lara (285 lbs.) all went 5-0 in their matches. Senior Zane Thomas experienced a special win of his own, as he surpassed 100 career wins in a Pirates’ singlet.
Outlasting eleven teams at the end of January bodes well for Hart, as they currently only own one loss to No. 4 state ranked Whitehall. With team districts close at hand and a home-mat advantage for the Pirates, things are starting to look daunting for others in that district.