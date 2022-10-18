The road to the MHSAA football playoffs is full of some major roadblocks for Hart, the first of which will need to be hurdled this week in Ravenna. The Pirates’ chances of sneaking in are slim or as Hart Head Coach Joe Tanis said “a coin toss.”

Regardless, the Pirates have a shot at sneaking in, something that serves as palpable evidence of improvement from last season’s 4-5 finish.

Meanwhile, Shelby and Hesperia are in the midst of a string of losses. The Panthers’ situation is more dire, as their lone win of the season came back in week two. Since that point, Hesperia has dropped six-straight and are hoping to grab a win in their season finale to improve on last year’s 1-7 mark.

Shelby’s year has been a success, something that may not seem true to the naked eye. Two wins for a program that hasn’t been able to close out a game since 2019 is to be applauded.

While one of Oceana County’s three teams has a little more on the line than just a victory in the regular season’s closer, a win would be coveted by each program.

Hart at Ravenna

Hart has spent the 2022 season toppling milestones that hadn’t been reached for decades of play. That trend continued on Friday when they hosted Hesperia for a homecoming matchup that saw the Pirates walk away with a 44-6 victory.

There were plenty of fireworks for Hart, both on the field and off as everytime the Pirates reached the end zone, a cannon shot lit the sky with bright colors.

The Pirates started off the evening the way they have so often this year, handing the ball off to senior Trayce Tate and watching him fight for extra yards en route to the goal line. Tate (25 carries, 127 yards, 4 touchdowns) was the star of the show, rumbling in for the game’s first two touchdowns to put Hart on top 14-0 at the end of the initial quarter.

Minutes into the second quarter however, the Panthers answered back. With a failed two-point conversion following Hesperia’s touchdown, Hart was left with an eight-point lead and in need of a spark to distance themselves.

That spark came in the form of Connor Edwards, who stepped in front of a Hesperia pass attempt, intercepted it and took off for a long touchdown jaunt with just 1:13 remaining in the first half. Hart’s defense was smothering all day, as both Adrian Tice (6 tackles) and Zane Thomas (1 tackle) came away with four sacks on the Panthers’ quarterback. Hart’s newly-crowned homecoming king Bryce Jorrissen also recorded an interception.

The third quarter moved slowly on both sides, likely due to the sideways rain that was pelting players after the break. Tate was able to score halfway through that period however, punching in a two-yard touchdown run that put his team up 28-0.

The Pirates drove a nail into the coffin early in the game’s final quarter, as Edwards notched a rushing touchdown to go along with his defensive score. Tate also scored late in the game, leaving Hart with a 44-6 win on homecoming night.

Hart quarterback Trenton Swihart had a quiet night, throwing just seven passes and completing three for a total of 64 yards. Swihart also added 7 tackles on defense, a number that came second only to Austin Martinez (8 tackles).

Hart, now 6-2 overall, recorded six wins in a season for the first time since 1992, which coincidentally, is the last time they beat Ravenna, their next opponent.

The Bulldogs (5-3) run a system that differs from Hart’s, as they depend on quarterback Hunter Hogan for the majority of their production on both sides of the ball. The Pirates will need to ride Tate for a majority of the game, but spelling him with Eman Hertzler, Edwards and the occasional quarterback keep from Swihart will be crucial.

A win over Ravenna won’t clinch Hart a playoff berth, but it’s the only thing that will keep the Pirates in the conversation on MHSAA’s Selection Sunday (Oct. 22).

Hesperia vs. Holton

The Panthers are struggling to piece together complete games, being outscored by their opponents 99-6 over their last two contests alone. Following a 44-6 loss to Hart, the Panthers will be glad to see Holton on the opposing sideline this week.

Hesperia’s recent struggles likely revolve around roster shake ups that were necessary after starting quarterback Alex Gleason suffered an injury in his throwing hand. Brock Bolles moved into that position four weeks ago and while he’s had some success, miscues and dropped passes have hurt the Panthers’ offensive attack.

That was the story of the game on Friday night in Hart. Too often Bolles would drop back, throw an accurate pass and watch it clang off his intended receiver and fall to the ground incomplete. Bolles (7/18 passing, 76 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions) was responsible for the Panthers’ only score of the game, connecting with Ian Fox (2 catches, 22 yards) in the second quarter.

Defensively, Hesperia was hard-pressed to find an answer for Hart’s rushing attack, allowing 265 yards of offense on the ground alone. The Panthers were able to grab a turnover as Skyler Stalbaum (6 tackles) fell on a fumble by Hart’s Trayce Tate.

Leading Hesperia on defense were Deegan Klaus (9 tackles), Scott Quinn (7 tackles) and Bolles (7 tackles).

The Panthers’ will receive a bit of a reprieve as they host Holton (0-8) on Friday, a winless team that was forced to forfeit their last contest against North Muskegon.

The Red Devils have been dominated by their opponent all season long and that’s putting it lightly. Over the course of the season to this point, Holton has been outscored 351-20 and have failed to put up points in all but three contests.

That should be music to the ears of Hesperia (1-7) who are hoping this final week of the regular season will propel them to their second win under first-year head coach Tyler Fehler.

Shelby vs. N. Muskegon

The return of junior quarterback Lalo Garcia didn’t elicit the score Shelby was hoping for as they were bullied by Mason County Central in a 58-6 loss in front of a Tiger home crowd.

Friday’s game got off to an ugly start for Shelby. After allowing the Spartans to drive down the field on their opening drive and score, Shelby’s Travis Boughan fumbled the ball on their initial possession. MCC quickly scooped Boughan’s fumble and returned it for points, earning them a 15-0 lead just four minutes into the game.

MCC scored 29 points in the first quarter alone, including another fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Shelby thought they’d be able to cut into the Spartans’ 42-point lead in the second quarter, as the Tigers drove down the field following a Treyjin Waller interception. Garcia (5/16 passing, 37 yards, 1 touchdown) orchestrated a long drive that ended in a 21-yard touchdown pass to Bishop Lee.

That was the only time the Tigers would find the end zone however, as MCC dominated the remainder of the game.

Defensively, Shelby gave up 350 yards of total offense with 268 of that coming on the ground. Boughan (7 tackles) led the Tigers, with Waller (5 tackles, 1 interception) and Isaiah Vega (4 tackles) also contributing.

Shelby (2-6) will be at home for their season finale as they face a fierce North Muskegon team who are destined for a deep push into the postseason. The Norsemen (7-1) did not play last week after Holton forfeited. That could be either good or bad for the Tigers, as their opponent is likely to be well rested, but could falter after not seeing any action for two weeks.