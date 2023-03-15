BANGOR – “Doesn’t matter.”
That was the message Hart girls basketball coach Travis Rosema had for his team when they took on Division 3’s No. 1 ranked Buchanan in the State Quarterfinals on Tuesday.
“We have D.M.G.B. on our shirts and it’s ‘Doesn’t Matter, Get Better.’ Basically my pre-game speech was it doesn’t matter. They’re number one in the state? Doesn’t matter. They got an ace at center? Doesn’t matter,” Rosema said. “We have belief in ourselves. I told them if we could make shots, keep it close and play our defense we had a chance.”
It didn’t matter and that was apparent when the Pirates walked off the court – their ticket punched to the final four and a 45-41 win over the state’s best team under their belt.
No doubt for Hart, the focus going into the game was stopping the Bucks’ 6’4” center Faith Carson. Carson – an Ohio State University commit – was fresh off a triple-double in the Regional Finals, putting up 29 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocks in a 70-47 rout of Kalamazoo Christian.
Didn’t matter.
The Pirates, after trailing 15-11 in the first quarter and allowing Carson to put up 9 points in the opening stanza, clamped down on Buchanan’s star. Timely three-point shots from Abby Hicks, Chloe Coker and Mariana VanAgtmael kept Hart within striking distance, trailing 23-19 at halftime.
“(Staying close in the first half) was huge, but we’ve been doing that all year,” Rosema said. “We were down 12 at Kent City, scored 26 in the third quarter and took the lead. We were losing by 10 against Holland Chrisitian – a game we probably should’ve won. We were down seven Friday (against Kent City). Being down doesn’t discourage us, we’re scrappy and we know we’ve been in that position before and we can come back.
“I told them (at halftime) we’re right where we want to be. We’ve been in this situation before. We locked down #22 (LaBria Austin) pretty good. If we could play a little bit better defense on #54 (Carson), make some shots and quit some mistakes, I felt like we were right there.”
Buchanan trounced onto the court out of the locker rooms, a sizable crowd filling the gym with chants for their squad. A four-point lead wasn’t much, but it was exactly where the Bucks wanted to be.
Didn’t matter.
VanAgtmael (10 points) took it upon herself to start the third quarter off on the right foot. Hart’s senior promptly netted a three-pointer before cutting to the rim on the next possession for two more. Carson split those baskets with one of her own, but her squad’s lead had been cut to just one point.
“We never let up on defense and we knew what kind of shots we had to take – the jump shots and three-pointers,” VanAgtmael said. “We all just executed and played our game.”
Hicks (17 points) and Hovey (12 points) joined the show next. Hicks split free-throws at the line before Hovey launched a three and connected. In the blink of an eye, Hart had their first lead since the second quarter where they led 16-15 for all of about 30 seconds. Now up 28-25, all momentum was in their favor.
Hart took control of the clock, running a stall offense and eating up a significant amount of the remaining time. By the end of three, Hart was up 30-26.
“Defensively, I felt we had mismatches,” Rosema said. “When we started to stall, we spread them out. (Carson) couldn’t stay in the paint and Abby (Hicks) is a driver. She can hit the three, but she’s a driver and if you open up that lane for her to get there, she’s going to finish.”
Carson started the fourth quarter off with a bucket down low, vaulting her to 14 points on the evening – the top scorer from either team.
Didn’t matter.
Hicks and Aspen Boutell took their time, found lanes to the rim and finished – often with a foul to boot. The Bucks found themselves in foul trouble early in the final period, grabbing their team sixth and putting Hart into the bonus.
The Pirates built their lead out to as many as five, countering good shooting from Carson (22 points) and Austin (7 points). A one-and-one chance for Hart sophomore Kelsey Copenhaver clinked off the rim and into the hands of Buchanan. Carson promptly tied the game at 41-all late in the fourth.
Didn’t matter.
The Hovey show came to Bangor in the final two minutes as Hart’s sophomore phenom went 4/6 from the line after being intentionally fouled. No answer for the Bucks left the Pirates celebrating and Rosema questioning the legitimacy of those in charge of the rankings.
“We’re overlooked. (Buchanan is) number one in the state; according to who? That doesn’t matter, I believe in my team and I thought we were number one in the state,” Rosema said. “No disrespect, they’re a great team but we had to have a belief and I believed wholeheartedly in this team.”
Hart advanced to the State Semifinals, to be played Thursday, March 16 at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center. The Pirates will take on Hemlock (24-3) with tip-off set for 2 p.m.
With a season full of doubters on his mind, Rosema is ready to take on the next challenge and put Hart on the radar.
“Anything is possible,” Rosema said. “I feel like we don’t get enough attention over by the sand dunes. There’s not a lot of stuff over there so people are more worried about the teams by the big city.”