HART — Hart won the day Thursday when they hosted a tri-meet that featured two other area teams, Pentwater and Walkerville.
Hart and Pentwater faced off first with the Pirates winning in two sets by identical scores of 25-18. Though they didn’t come out on top, the Falcons looked impressive in both sets, jumping out to quick leads in each before allowing their opponent to crawl back in and take the lead.
Junior Samantha Schaefer starred for Pentwater in their first matchup, earning a team-high eight points and adding in four aces and two kills. Senior Jocelyn Richison also added five points.
Pentwater remained on the court for a matchup with Walkerville next, a contest head coach Kelly Pascavis was not all that pleased with. The Falcons lost in three sets to the Wildcats by scores of 25-17, 25-10 and 15-10.
“They played a good game against a tough Hart Pirates team,” Pascavis said. “Against Walkerville it was like watching another team out there. We stopped talking and stopped playing our game. I definitely saw a few things we need to work on before our conference games start this week.”
Schaefer led the Falcons in points again with 10, also adding seven aces to the board. Senior Marissa Sayles was right behind her with nine points and three aces.
Walkerville and Hart finished up the night, with the Pirates easily sweeping the Wildcats in three sets by scores of 25-7, 25-8 and 15-10.
Overall, Hart was led by monster performances from Addi Hovey (15 aces, 12 kills and 10 digs), Gabby Schmieding (8 aces, 13 assists, 4 kills and 1 dig), Kelsey Copenhaver (10 aces, 1 assist, 7 kills and 3 digs) and Mya Chickering (2 aces, 2 assists, 10 kills and 3 digs).