It’s not often that a cross country team is the talk of the town. Then again, there aren’t many teams that consistently dominate quite like Hart.

The Pirates have hovered around the top three teams in Michigan’s Division 3 rankings all year, with the latest polls placing the girls at No. 1 and the boys at No. 2 (via MHSAA). That’s not a surprise considering the girls have taken home five consecutive state championships and the boys team finished as runner-ups a season ago.

That dominance continued when the Pirates hosted two meets at The Colonial golf course in Hart last week.

Tuesday’s action was the fourth installment of the WMC Rivers Jamboree, meaning Hart hosted a plethora of local teams including Shelby and Hesperia. The Pirates took that meet with ease on the strength of a low-scoring team effort for both the boys and girls. The girls team took the team win with a near-perfect score of 18, while the boys finished on top with a score of 21.

Hart’s Jessica Jazwinski blew through the course, finishing in first place with a scorching time of 17:47:07. The closest runner to her? Her own teammate Alyson Enns (18:19:50), who finished nearly 30 seconds after her.

The Lady Pirates were also assisted by five additional finishers in the top ten. Lexie Nienhuis (20:57:97), Savanna Owens (21:10) and Kenai Kokx (21:13:84) finished in the 4th-6th spots while Abigail Pretty (22:04:45) and Lauren Pretty (22:14:10) finished in 9th and 10th place.

Also finishing for Hart in the girls’ race was Lilly Hopkins (23:09:42), Brooklyn Carter (23:27:07), Abigail Studer (24:04:39), Harriet Kidder (24:57:43), Lillian Wolff (25:37:79), Imogene Brumbaugh (28:23:27), Anaya VanderZwaag (29:43:05) and Kelly VanderKodde (31:34:26).

The boys team was even more impressive collectively, as Clayton Ackley (16:57:59), Seth Ackley (17:09:11), Wyatt Dean (17:17:43) and Max Stitt (17:41:46) finished in the top four slots.

The Pirates also earned an additional eight top-25 finishers as Josef Bromley (18:21:65), Jack Slotman (18:23:22), Caleb Bitely (18:30:80), Easton VanderZwaag (18:41:26), Tyler Vanderzanden (18:47:58), Avery Guikema (19:22:43), Ethan Schaner (19:39:46) and Bryce VanderKodde (19:44:30) rounded out Hart’s boys top finishers. Matthew Frasier (22:57:11) also finished for Hart, finishing in 44th.

Shelby was the only Oceana County team able to keep pace with the Pirates, as their boys and girls teams featured three top-25 finishers each, which earned both a third place overall finish.

Tanner Soelberg (17:44:49) led the way for the boys with a 6th place finish, followed by Iziquiel Picon (18:18:21) in 10th and Micah Frye (19:25:66) in 22nd. Ethan Fessenden (20:21:27) was close behind in 29th place and Jonathon Carballido (21:26:31) finished in 35th.

For Shelby’s girls, Emma Soelberg (20:30:08) was the closest to Hart’s ultra-duo of Jazwinski and Enns, earning a third place individual finish. Behind her was Catalina Stong (23:17:54), Aubrey Klotz (25:57:77), Andrea Parker (27:06:12), Molli Schulz (28:16:61), Elizabeth Guerrero (29:13:74) and April Luna (30:09:93).

Hesperia’s boys took a sixth place finish after placing just one runner in the top 25. Once Stephen Priese (19:46:66) crossed the finish line, Panthers started pouring in. Andrew Sherburn (20:04:57) and Lance Smith (21:32:37) placed in the top 40 while Jacob Priese (26:52:76), Dain Kraus (27:19:61), Matice Nichols (27:22:91) and Kolt Milner (27:24:83) rounded out the day with finishes from 52nd to 54th place. As always, only one Panther girl raced as freshman Elyssa Wright (30:29:48) took a 43rd place finish.

Hart and Shelby both returned to The Colonial on Saturday for the annual Hart & Sole meet, this time met by a different Oceana County team in the form of Pentwater.

Not much changed in terms of placements on Saturday, as both Hart’s girls and boys team blazed to impressive individual finishes. Those finishes led the boys to a first place team finish and the girls a second place finish collectively.

Clayton Ackley (16:37:01) once again placed first, followed by top ten finishes by Wyatt Dean (16:53:02), Seth Ackley (17:04:09) and Max Stitt (17:38:08). Rounding out Hart’s top five was Caleb Bitely (18:05) in 12th place who was followed immediately by Easton VanderZwaag (18:08:07) and Jack Slotman (18:10).

Jessica Jazwinski (17:37:03) shaved 10 seconds off her already blistering pace on Tuesday, placing her in first individually once more. Alyson Enns (19:00:62) was the next closest finisher, a full 1:30 behind Jazwinski. Completing Hart’s top five on the girls’ side were Lexie Nienhuis (21:03:09), Kenai Kokx (21:17:08) and Savanna Owens (21:32:02).

For Shelby, their boys team only ran three individuals and the girls ran four, disqualifying them for team placements. Micah Frye (19:19:05) was the top finisher for the Tigers in 26th place, followed by Jonathon Carballido (20:38:04) in 38th and Ethan Fessenden (20:43:02) in 39th.

Emma Soelberg (20:54:08) was able to keep pace with strong finishes by Hart and Ludington, earning a 7th place finish. Catalina Stong (23:27:59), Andrea Parker (27:14:02) and April Luna (28:02:09) highlighted the rest of Shelby’s finishers.

Pentwater’s Abie VanDuinen (17:41:09) earned a ninth place finish for the boys and was followed by Kaleb Brown (18:19:59), Mitchel Daniels (18:25:02), Wyatt Roberts (19:55:08) and James Davis (20:43:07). That earned the Falcon boys a fourth place team finish.

Four girls competed for the Falcons, with Anna VanDuinen (23:02:79) pacing the bunch with a 24th place finish. Coming in behind her was Isabel Lopez (24:27:07), Evalena Jeruzal (28:50:07) and Ireland Breitner (29:27:02).

Hart’s finishes bode well as the season end draws near. The Pirates are on track for a strong push towards state history.