The regular season is already coming to an end in Oceana County. Luckily, the state’s all-in football season this year means every team has at least one more game after this week, and the focus is beginning to shift to where teams want to sharpen the areas they can to maximize their postseason chances.
Hart and Shelby each certainly looked sharper Friday night in their rivalry showdown for the Blood, Sweat and Tears jug, a hard-fought battle that each team will have to work hard to put past them if they want to compete in week six.
Hart vs MCC
The Pirates rode quarterback Braeden Carskadon to the win Friday night, a 46-36 shootout that saw Carskadon ring up 443 yards of total offense — 327 rushing and 116 passing. He was responsible for all six of Hart’s touchdowns, rushing for five and throwing for the other.
Hart never trailed in the game, though Shelby repeatedly pushed back when the Pirates threatened to pull away. Carskadon ripped off a 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to move Hart ahead 46-28 and basically seal the game.
For the Pirates, it was their first victory since a double-overtime win over Holton in last year’s season opener, and it was a long time coming given the improvements the team — and Carskadon — has made this year.
“I’ve been teaching him how to read defenses and audible to the right play, and now he gets it,” Hart coach Eric Anderson said. “The kids, there are obviously blocking assignments in everything he calls, and the kids are starting to get that. When that all comes together, we’re at the point now where he’s calling 90 percent of the plays on the field.
“I’ll switch to a different formation, but he’s been taught to read the defense at that point. Every once in a while, I’ll send a play in for something I want him to do, but when he’s on the field and reading defenses and the changes they’re making, he’s a force.”
While the Pirates had some trouble stopping Shelby — the Tigers hadn’t scored all year, but moved the ball effectively and put up 36 points — Anderson betrayed little concern about that. He thinks the Shelby offense is better than it’s had a chance to show due to the quality of its opponents, and of course the Hart defense has been hit hard by injuries this year.
“When I watched video of Shelby, I thought they were really well-coached,” Anderson said. “I thought their kids played hard. It’s hard to tell in our league, because some of the teams we’re playing, look at Montague and Whitehall, some of the top teams in their division...I knew they were going to score and move the ball. I knew (Shelby coach Lorenzo Rodriguez’) kids played hard for him, and that’s what we saw. They performed well and I figured they would.”
What success Hart’s defense did have, Anderson credited his assistant coaches — Shane Tate, Dan Thomas and Brandon Anderson specifically — for sparking. But it wasn’t just them; Anderson added that Thomas Tanner, who sustained a season-ending injury early in the season, is now in the press box each week and serving as a de facto assistant as well. Zane Thomas is too. It’s a program thing that Anderson loves seeing.
“You’re proud of the kids when they do stuff like that,” Anderson said. “They’re trying to share the things they’re seeing to help their buddies win.”
The insights shouldn’t be that hard to deliver going into this week’s game with Mason County Central: The Spartans will run, run and run some more, mostly with Pentwater student Khole Hofmann. Hofmann has sliced and diced Hart and Shelby over the past season-plus — most recently, he had 211 yards against Shelby on Oct. 2 — and will look to do so again. (He only had 40 yards rushing in last week’s loss to North Muskegon.)
In that respect, MCC is a little like Hart, who relies so heavily on Carskadon. Not that that will make Hofmann any easier to stop.
“Our issue on defense is, our leading tackler is a freshman,” Anderson said. “Joseluis Andaverde is legit and he’s a freshman. And Austin Martinez, another freshman, is another tough defensive player...It always presents a challenge. Our guys aren’t real heavy. We have guys out there who are between 120-140 pounds. You have somebody Braeden’s size coming around the edge, that’s tough to stop.”
Still, Anderson thinks his team has a chance to grab a win, and getting a second victory to end this truncated regular season would be a big feather in the Pirates’ cap.
“I think when you play hard and you practice hard and you go out and get beat 55-0, that’s demoralizing,” Anderson said. “It’s hard to tell them, ‘Hey, you guys are good, and some of these other teams it’s just tough to beat or play.’ When they get into a game like this, you want them to put together four quarters...Getting another one, that would be huge for these guys.”
Shelby vs Ravenna
Although Shelby badly wanted to retain the Blood, Sweat and Tears Jug, Rodriguez said his Tigers performed well and were just a couple of key mistakes away from a victory.
“When we came into the half down 22-20, I thought we were taking control of the game,” Rodriguez said. “We had a couple of turnovers and penalties that were self-inflicted. That Carskadon kid was just as good as I thought. We didn’t do a good job setting the edge. We could call their offense as it happened, but it was just a matter of executing our defense the right way, and we weren’t able to.
“The kids were wanting this game. The emotions afterwards, you could see it. The kids wanted it bad, and the coaches wanted it too. It slipped away.”
The Tiger offense, which had struggled so much all year, finally exploded for a big game. Xavier Wallace ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns, and Payton Mero had 126 yards of offense and caught both of quarterback Lorenzo Rodriguez’ touchdown passes. Rodriguez threw for 103 yards. Wallace also had an interception on defense.
“Coming into this week, we use that as a positive,” coach Rodriguez said. “That’s taking us in a positive direction. If the kids continue to ride that wave, I think we can do some damage against Ravenna.”
It won’t be an easy task, but the Bulldogs haven’t had quite the same success they’ve had in the recent past. They surrendered an early lead and lost 34-13 to Oakridge last week. Ravenna did rout Hart 55-8 earlier this season, but Rodriguez noted that the Pirates had some early success before things got away from them, and hopes to follow that same formula to compete.
“I thought Hart handled them pretty well, dominated the trenches,” Rodriguez said. “Usually if you dominate the trenches, that will help you win. Big plays helped Ravenna beat Hart, and that’s what we have to eliminate.”
Rodriguez added that with everyone set to make the playoffs this year, the Tigers have tried to maintain a focus on what they have to sharpen up to compete in the first round, in addition to trying to formulate a successful weekly game plan.
“We were looking to improve week to week, and we’ve gotten a little better,” Rodriguez said. “I’m in the practices every day and I see the improvement and the attitudes in how they come to work every day.”
Hesperia vs White Cloud
It would be easy to take White Cloud lightly. The Indians didn’t field a varsity team last year and haven’t won a game on the field at all since 2017. (They have earned two forfeit wins this year.)
Hesperia doesn’t plan on doing that. For one thing, one of the wins White Cloud earned that ‘17 season came against an injury-riddled Panthers squad. For another, Hesperia is smarting a bit that the Indians didn’t make things easier on the Panthers when COVID-19 caused a rejiggering of the football schedule.
Everyone else in the Central State Activities Association Silver completed their league schedule last week, but for whatever reason, White Cloud didn’t follow suit and play Hesperia in the original week eight, which is why the Panthers ended up making a 2.5-hour drive east to play against Perry on Saturday afternoon, a game the Panthers won 36-21. (With week nine usually a non-conference week for area teams, Hesperia presumably would’ve had better luck finding a nearby game had it been played this week.)
Hesperia dominated the game after giving up an early touchdown, especially on the ground. Mack Baird gained 121 rushing yards, and Brandon Quinn had 86. In all, Hesperia racked up 308 rushing yards. Johnny Majersky scored a rushing and a passing touchdown and intercepted two passes as well.
Still, the fact that Hesperia had to work around that scheduling hiccup — especially since White Cloud did not play last week, instead taking a forfeit over River Valley, which canceled its football season due to low numbers — has beefed up its motivation to play this week.
“My kids and coaching staff are more than ready for this week, as we feel we’ve been disrespected,” Panthers’ coach Doug Bolles said. “We’ll let our play do the talking come Friday night.”
It also helps that Hesperia needs a win to improve its seeding. At the moment, Hesperia is at the #7 position in its eight-team district bracket and would face unbeaten defending Division 7 state champion Pewamo-Westphalia on Oct. 30. Obviously, the Panthers would prefer to avoid that, but to make it happen, they need to win Friday and have current #6 seed NorthPointe Christian lose its game to Sparta.
“A win would get us to 4-2 on the season, with a three-game winning streak,” Bolles said. “That will do nothing but build confidence for us as we move forward. We just can’t go through the motions. We’d better come to play.”