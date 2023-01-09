Hart’s girls notched their second straight loss Tuesday after falling behind Holland Christian in a second overtime period for a 62-57 loss.

Scheduling two successful basketball programs – Kent City before the holiday break and Holland Christian after – is a good barometer for a team’s ability to compete. For Hart’s girls, the results may read a two-game losing streak, but their confidence is sky high knowing they can compete.

“I don’t want to embrace excuses, but coming off of break and playing a quality team like Holland Christian, it was kind of like prizefighters feeling each other out in the early rounds,” Hart head coach Travis Rosema said.

Both Hart and Holland Christian struggled to find a rhythm offensively throughout the early stages of Tuesday’s contest. In fact, neither team notched a single point until the four minutes had ticked away. Even then, it was a Maroon that got on the board first, earning two shots from the charity stripe.

Time continued to dwindle in the first quarter and eventually the Pirates found themselves behind 10-3 with their only baskets coming from Aspen Boutell and a lone MaKayla Rockwell free-throw make.

The second quarter saw more of an offensive spark from both sides, but it was Addi Hovey and Chloe Coker (6 points, 7 rebounds) that made big buckets to draw Hart within two points of a tie. Poor rebounding efforts from the Pirates however, allowed Holland Christian to capitalize on second chance opportunities and leave the court ahead 20-12 at the break.

“With rebounding, there was nothing said, it was just about boxing out,” Rosema noted. “We went over it yesterday and knew that we’d be on the smaller end of things. We switched Addi onto one of their post players and that really helped us out.”

In the locker room, Rosema put the onus on his team, reminding them of their loss to Kent City a few weeks prior and challenging them to respond.

“We talked about moving the ball and playing the way we have. We had the same thing happen in Kent City where we didn’t move the ball well and were stagnant,” Rosema said of his halftime speech to the players. “We wanted to try to get some motion going with one of the offenses and get people moving. Capitalizing on out-of-bounds plays with Addi Hovey was big.

“I challenged Aspen (Boutell) at halftime. I told her to guard VanderZwaag (Holland Christian’s top guard) and deny her the ball. If she passed it, we didn’t want her to get it back. I felt everything was going through her (VanderZwaag) offensively. Aspen did a great job and it allowed us to get some easy buckets.”

The Pirates exited the lockers with much more confidence and that translated to a 13-2 run led by Hovey (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Abby Hicks (11 points, 10 assists, 6 steals). That notched them their first lead, but it was quickly nullified by a back-and-forth effort that led the Maroons to a 41-40 lead with just 1:30 left in regulation.

Clutch shooting from Mariana VanAgtmael, Hicks, Hovey and Aspen Boutell (16 points, 9 assists) found the Pirates in a knotted up game with zeroes on the clock. That meant there was some extra basketball to be played.

In overtime, Boutell was all over the place, grabbings steals and scoring all 5 of Hart’s points. Hovey recorded a massive block with 53 seconds left to keep her team up 50-47 and looked like the Pirates would eke out a win. Then Holland Christian’s Bria Lampen let go of a three-pointer to force a second overtime period.

Despite an early three point make from Boutell in the second overtime, Hart was unable to make enough game-winning plays to outlast their opponent. The Maroons walked away with a 62-57 win.

Hart fell to 4-2 overall with the loss, but their focus is on their 4-0 in-conference record.

“We need to remember how these losses feel and know we don’t want to feel this way again,” Rosema said.