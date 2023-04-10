HART – As they did en route to a state championship and third place finish in last year’s MHSAA State Finals, Hart’s girls and boys track and field teams ran past the competition when they hosted the Hart & Sole Music Invite on Saturday.
The girls picked up right where they left off last spring, leaving other schools in the dust no matter the event.
Sophomore Addi Hovey had a spectacular outing competing and placing first in all four of her events. Hovey ran a 13.26 in the 100m, a 27.95 in the 200 m and was part of the Pirates’ winning 4x100m relay team that included seniors Aspen Boutell and Savanna Owens as well as junior Laura Bitely. Hovey also posted a 5’3.25” mark in the high jump.
Fellow sophomore Jessie Jazwinski also enjoyed a day filled with first place finishes. As Hart girls’ premiere distance runner, Jazwinski cruised past the finish line victorious in the 800m (2:18.82), 3200m (10:47.47) and was a member of the winning 4x400m relay and 4x800m relay teams.
It was also a day of personal records (PR) for the Pirates. Freshman standout Addison Hain had herself a great day in only her second varsity meet. Hain placed third in the 100m (14.60) behind Hovey and fifth in the 200m (30.40). Both of those marks were PRs for the young hopeful.
Harts’ girls as a whole earned top placement in 10 of the 17 events they competed in. 24 girls or relay teams earned top five placements on the day – a big reason why the Pirates nearly tripled their nearest opponent in team score with 173 points on the day. LeRoy Pine River was the next closest at 66 points.
The start of the year is always important to work out kinks and find each athlete their niche, but head coach Calvin Ackley is no doubt focused on returning his team to another state championship run.
“We are excited for the opportunity to win another title back-to-back. We think we have a good chance,” Ackley said. “The girls are confident and focused after winning it last year, but we need to stay healthy. More exciting would be the chance of our boys winning it too. That’s only been done twice in D3 history. It would be amazing and something never imagined to see Hart win 10 titles in six years in cross country and track by the end of spring 2023. We are dreaming big.”
Speaking of Hart’s boys, they also placed first with a score of 136 on the back of the usual suspects.
Senior sprinter Revin Gale was a blur on the track, snagging a win in the 100m (11.92) and as a member of the 4x200m relay (1:37.29) alongside teammates JoseLuis Anaverde, Hunter Chaffee and Easton Vander Zwaag. Gale also finished second in the 4x100m relay with Chaffee, Vander Zwaag and Tyler Larios-Mendez.
Also having a nice day for the sprinters and short-distance runners were senior Guillermo Ortega, Chaffee and Anaverde. Ortega placed second in the 400m (54.54) after finishing third in the high jump. Ortega is new to the team this year, but has certainly made a mark early.
Junior Caleb Weterbeek enjoyed a nice day on the hurdles, pulling in a second place finish in the 110m hurdles (16.89) – a PR for him – and a third place finish in the 300m hurdles (45.52).
Kellen Kimes dominated the throwing events as he has for so long. The Hart senior owns record after record and while none were posted in this meet, he dusted all the competition in both shot put and discus. Kimes threw 50’5 in the former and 148’6 in the latter. That second mark was 14 feet further than the next furthest throw.
The boys coach Ken Kimes was happy with how his team performed last season and in their first few meets to start the season. Ken is however focused on joining Ackley and the girls team on the top of the podium this year.
“Since we are starting out so strong, I have really big expectations,” Ken Kimes said. “There is a long way to go, but during spring break we had more athletes show up than in any other year since I’ve been here. This shows the motivation behind the scenes.”