Hart’s boys basketball team has had no trouble scoring points this season and Friday’s 92-84 win over Big Rapids was no different. The Pirates did have to work for that win a bit more however, as the Cardinals challenged them with an explosive offense of their own.

“This is two games in a row where you get a player on tape like No. 2 (Dawson Dunn) and No. 4 (Mason Dunn) that can shoot,” Hart head coach Nick Bronsema said. “We didn’t know quite how well or from how far out they were going to shoot, but we had our work cut out for us. Obviously I’m not a defensive coach, because we gave up 84 points tonight, but we’re happy to come away with a win.”

The Pirates opened up the night on fire as junior Blake Weirich scored nine points on a 16-4 run to start the first quarter. Weirich (27 points) was the spark that started Hart’s offense early, something that’s become a bit of a common trend.

“With Parker (Hovey) struggling in the early going, Blake (Weirich) stepped up and that’s three out of our four games where he’s done so offensively,” Bronsema said. “We’ve seen it in practice, but you never know as a coach if it’s going to translate into a game.”

Weirich’s early scoring opened up the floodgates and Parker Hovey (28 points) started to assert his dominance as he so often does. Add onto that several deep buckets by Wyatt Dean (16 points) and Diego Escamilla (13 points) and Hart was in front 43-33 at halftime.

Finding the bottom of the net was not a problem as the third quarter began for the Pirates, but unfortunately Big Rapids’ Dawson Dunn had found a rhythm after scoring 21 in the first two quarters. The two teams traded three-pointers to start the second half, but it was the Cardinals that were able to cut into the lead, trailing 65-59 at the end of the third quarter.

Dean traded shots with Dunn all night and was tasked with guarding him in the second half, something he acknowledged was not easy.

“He (Dunn) was hitting shots from the parking lot,” Dean said. “We came out in the second half and I said I’d take him. I took on Peyton Rule from the last game and did alright. He (Dawson) just has insane confidence from anywhere on the court so when he hit them, I just had to shrug my shoulders and get back and play offense.”

The fourth quarter saw even more dramatics as the Cardinals were able to draw the score even at 76-76. From that point however, Hart turned on the gas and never looked back, finding big shots that led them to a victory.

Even with some key guys out, the Pirates didn’t skip a beat, something that Bronsema knows will only benefit them as the season progresses. Two guys that stepped up on Thursday were Kyan Clark and Miguel Escamilla, taking on minutes once held by the now-injured Tony Rayo.

“They’ve (Clark and Escamilla) been practicing hard all year long and they’re just truly selfless guys which makes me want to find more minutes for them,” Bronsema said. “Kyan (Clark) especially has grown on me every day in practice. He’s a post player, but we’ve put him out on the wing now and he’s doing some things that open my eyes. They are so valuable to us and hopefully we’ll get back to full strength soon, but right now this is making us stronger as a team.”

Hart’s win moved them to a perfect 4-0 on the season as they continue to roll, no matter the amount of points it takes to win.