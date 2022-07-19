This is the third year for the annual Quotes of the Year compilation in Oceana sports. As with the previous two, I combed the entire collection of quotes given to me during the 2021-22 academic year in sports and picked the ones that stood out most. There's absolutely no metric, no rules and no real rhyme or reason as to what quotes jump out to me, and that's the beauty of it.
"That’s what it’s all about. This feels better than winning the state championship (laughs). We don’t like Hart here.” - If there's ever a book written about the Hart/Shelby rivalry, the author already has its epigraph: This quote from Tigers' catcher Travis Boughan after his walk-off hit ended Shelby's thrilling doubleheader sweep of Hart May 2.
"She doesn't come by it because she's tall or because she's a coach's daughter or whatever. She works harder than anyone I've ever seen in the program. That's the beauty of it. That stuff pays off. Moving forward, when other players see our best player working harder than everyone else, it's going to spark something in them or they're going to find another sport." - To be honest, much of this article could be quotes from Shelby's volleyball program about star freshman Navea Gauthier, with this one coming from coach Tom Weirich after she made her home debut against Montague Aug. 24. The dynamic newcomer made an immediate impact on the Tigers, leading them to the district title and more wins than the team had managed the previous three seasons put together. She was named first team all-state after the season.
“If you could clone him 11 times, you’ve got a state championship team. If you ever talk about a kid giving you 110 percent, that’s Will to a T. He’s 110 percent. He doesn’t get frustrated, he just puts his head down and go, go, go.” - Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter had a young and impressive team in 2021, and perhaps no player was more impressive than freshman Will Werkema-Grondsma, who's been a key Falcon in multiple sports since eighth grade. Rossiter offered this praise after a great game in an Oct. 11 loss to Montague.
"There are a lot of umps that just don't pay attention enough. I don't want to specifically tell you one and I won't...They don't pay attention on a perfect throw to third. Tagged her out by a mile! Gosh!" - Shelby senior catcher Kaylynn Clark isn't bitter, but she absolutely remembered what she considered a blown call during the 2022 season. Clark isn't playing softball in college, so at least she won't have to deal with any more of those.
"When you hear Daphne, you think of Scooby-Doo, and yes, I am named after Scooby-Doo." - Kaylynn's twin sister Daphne was named after a cartoon character and she wears that badge proudly. Take it from me - there are worse inspirations for names!
"It's one thing if it's girls (and you're that young), but a different thing for guys. If you don't have a mustache, it's just tough." - Hart track coach Calvin Ackley summed up the difference between having a young girls sports team, particularly in track and field where youth can be an asset, and a young boys team. The Pirate boys had an outstanding year and finished fifth in the state despite not having many 'mustaches', as it were - but most of those athletes will be back next season, setting up a potential title run.
"We preach a lot about always doing your personal best. Whether that be on the field, in the classroom, or at home. There is an inner scoreboard that only each player can see inside their heart.” - Shelby football coach Phil Fortier has been relentlessly optimistic since taking over as head coach last year, and it's a note Tiger supporters have needed as losses have piled up the past several years. (It's a note that also helped the program receive over $20,000 of grants from the Detroit Lions and others earlier this spring.) Fortier offered this aphorism after the Tigers took a 68-0 defeat to Whitehall last September. With a year of development and a new West Michigan Conference that will limit Shelby's tangles with the Whitehalls and Oakridges of the world, maybe things will get better this fall.
"One of the things we did with the middle school program, is we brought them over to practice next door to us. We had access to those guys all the time. Our JV and varsity would go over and give them fist bumps. We went out to, I think, three games and watched for a quarter. We want those guys connected to our program. My staff and I have connected with the middle school program over the off-season, opening up the weight room and having events. We'd like to see all 18 of those kids come out for JV and freshman football." - This is Fortier again. As mentioned above, the top-to-bottom alignment in the Tiger program creates hope for better days ahead.
"He's stepped up and he’s confident shooting those shots. I don’t know how many times early in the year, he said, ‘Coach, I’m not a shooter.’ I haven’t heard that much from him the last four weeks." - He resigned after the season, but Hart basketball coach Adam Jerry said his 2021-22 outfit was his most hardworking, and this quote about Wyatt Dean, who emerged as a scoring threat late in the season after a lineup shuffle within the team, showed the in-season growth of Dean and other Pirates.
"We didn’t want to be co(-champs). We wanted to get rid of that ‘co’. We wanted to be the only ones. There’s nothing wrong with that, and there’s nothing wrong with being nervous, but it’s not OK to worry about being nervous." - Shelby coach Jairo Coronado set a clear goal to win all the Tigers' WMC games in 2021. Though it got hairy for a bit in their last conference game, against rival Hart - likely in part due to the nerves Coronado mentioned - Shelby ultimately did win the game, 2-1.
“You’ve got to be a leader by yourself. You can’t expect Coach Rocky (Smith) to be there all the time, or me to be there, or anybody in general, to see what you’re doing at all times. That’s why when we warm up, there are no coaches around." - Senior wrestler Leo Guadarrama summed up his and Mason Cantu's leadership style after Hart won the regional title Feb. 16 at Kent City. Guadarrama and Cantu piloted the Pirates through a turbulent season that included the midseason departure of multiple starters and ended, impressively, with the program's third straight regional title.
"What lead? I didn’t see any lead. It dissipated in a hurry." - Shelby boys basketball coach Rick Zoulek came up with maybe the year's funniest line to describe the 18-point lead his Tigers nearly surrendered in a thrilling rivalry battle against Hart Jan. 27 - the game star Joseph Hayes won by scoring 40 points.
"It was scary, because you saw the runner fall down and I wanted to pick him up." - Shelby baseball coach Brian Wright was sorely tempted to break the rules and help Micah Frye get up as Frye tripped going around third base in the final inning of the first game of a doubleheader against Hart May 2. Luckily for Wright, Frye got himself up and hustled to the plate for the winning run.
"There’s no better competition when you’re racing than your teammates, so that really helps motivate you when you’re racing." - So often for Hart cross-country, the best competition in a meet is itself. Pirates runner Clayton Ackley vocalized that outlook after Hart's win at its home invitational Oct. 16.