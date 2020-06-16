When people say nice things about this job, the top of the list usually contains some variant of "It must be great to watch sports for a living". And it is! But an underrated aspect of the job is getting a snippet of the coaches' or players' thoughts after a game — seeing what they were thinking in a big moment, or their take on an unexpected result.

Sometimes, those things are enlightening. Other times, they're confusing. Once in a while, they're witty.

Since I am on the receiving end of so many of them, I decided to compile some of the best quotes of the 2019-20 school year in sports. Some of these ran in prior articles. Some didn't. There was absolutely no objective rubric in determining which quotes I included; I just picked ones that stood out.

"He's got a great fearless mindset (for a sophomore). There's a lot of things I'm coaching him on on a daily basis. He's a very coachable player. We're doing things that are strengths for him and things we're taking away from him to give him an opportunity to find his strengths. Him and I have a good understanding and balance. He's leading, as a great point guard." - Pentwater boys basketball coach Ashley Wojtas talking about Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr after the Falcons' win over Hesperia. Plummer-Eisenlohr's growth into a reliable shooter and occasional high scorer has been fun to watch this season.

"They're learning and getting better, but they're a little frustrated that they're not getting better faster. They're more frustrated than I am. I want them to do well and I want them to learn. They want to be good right now." - Shelby coach Rick Zoulek, after the Tigers' late-season loss to Montague. Zoulek has always carried himself as one of the most patient coaches in the area when he has a struggling team, likely informed by his many impressive years of experience at the helm. You always wonder, though, how a struggling team sees itself, and this quote was illuminating in that respect. This was a Tigers' squad that saw itself as better than the results it was getting and was impatient to see those results improve. Of course, the Tigers did start rounding into form later in the season, pushing highly-ranked Ravenna in two different games and advancing to the ultimately-canceled district finals with a very solid win over Evart.

"It's hard to go into a dual that you know we don't have a very good chance of winning, being the underdogs. Sometimes kids roll over and give up, and I don't feel our kids did that." - Hart wrestling coach Brad Altland after the Pirates' loss to Whitehall in WMC action. In team wrestling, you know the winner of any given dual before it happens a very high percentage of the time because of matchups. That's especially the case when anyone in the league wrestles Whitehall, which has ruled the conference for most of a decade. However, Altland was pleased with the way his team came out in this one, and he should have been; the Pirates put up a solid effort, and that kind of effort was validated at the end of the season when Hart had six state placers and 10 qualifiers, the latter of which is believed to be a program record.

"I thought Aspen did a good job. I wanted to scream at her when she shot that three with two minutes left, but it went in, so it was one of those no-no-yes moments." - Hart girls basketball coach Travis Rosema after the Pirates defeated Shelby in February. There's a bit of a spectrum with coaches, as you'd expect, from 'trying to make sure not to tell you anything' to 'complete honesty'. In his two seasons, Rosema has been closer to the latter, and it was fun to hear the frankness with which he described this late trey by freshman Aspen Boutell in that game, which ended up being key in the Pirates putting it away.

"We've got to have someone, at least, step up and have a decent to above-average (scoring) game at some point. We just haven't had that in any of the recent games. When six (points) is your high scorer, from the freshman kid who's played two varsity games, we need to find scoring somewhere else, and it's not happening at this point." - Hart boys basketball coach Adam Jerry after the Pirates' February loss to Shelby. Jerry is another coach that generally tells it as it is rather than how he wishes it was. The Pirates struggled offensively this year, which had to be frustrating for players and coaches alike after the exhilarating senior-led run to a district title the season before.

"I told the guys in the locker room, Gage always plays with 100 percent emotion and energy. Tonight our other guys played with some of that. I told them you need to sap some out of Gage so that you guys can take a little and meet in the middle." This is Zoulek again, about Gage Landis, after that same Hart/Shelby game. I just thought it was a funny quote.

"Concentrate on your serves, cover your hitters, communicate on defense. All those little things that you don’t have to be better at volleyball to score points. You just have to do it, so it prolongs the point sometimes and gives them another chance to make a mistake." - Shelby volleyball coach Tom Weirich summed up the underdog's mentality about as well as I've heard it said after the Tigers' solid effort in defeat against eventual conference and district champion Montague back in September. The Tigers showed over the course of the year that they were a much-improved bunch from the season before.

"Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly cut himself with a hatchet...He’s an ex-Boy Scout, using all the skills of the world. On the second day of practice, his mom calls and says, we’ve got a little bit of a problem...He cut himself all the way down to the bone, right at his MCL." - Hesperia cross-country and wrestling coach Doug Baird described what was definitely the most unusual injury of the school year, when Sturtevant-Roesly accidentally sidelined himself for the cross-country season. Luckily, the junior was back for wrestling season and had another great year, placing sixth at the state meet.

"I can't say enough about the girl. She's a bulldog." - Pentwater girls basketball coach Joe Gorton talking about Terra Cluchey after she and the Falcons put up a solid effort in defeat against Manistee Catholic in February.

"I told Coach at practice yesterday to stop telling the guards to stop shooting outside, because when they shoot outside, I'm the only one down there and I get a lot more offensive rebounds. He finally listened to me." - Hart forward Rylee Noggle relayed a conversation she had with her coach, Travis Rosema, after the Pirates beat Shelby in overtime in the district semifinals. I'm a sucker for any 'player jokingly throws shade at their coach' quotes, so I got a kick out of this one.

“The girls said that at school, everyone was saying, ‘You’re going to lose to Whitehall.’ We had to break that mentality, (so they knew) we can play with them. At the timeout, they were like, ‘We’re playing with Whitehall. We can do this.’ Just switching that mindset from, we’re always the losing team to, actually, we can do this.” - Hart volleyball coach Amanda VanSickle said after a loss to Whitehall last fall that her team's confidence needs to improve going into tough matchups.

“A great, positive, enthusiastic group that’s playing the best they can from quarter one to quarter four. I’m proud of my kids. People may say different, but our kids keep battling and just come to practice and work hard. You have to respect that.” - Shelby football coach Lorenzo Rodriguez credited his team with continuing to work hard even after they took a 75-0 beating at the hands of Montague last fall.

"We continue to improve every game. I have a young group of men who come out every game and give it 100 percent. I can’t say enough of how proud I am of these guys...You really have to be at each practice and game to see the progression these kids have made since the beginning of the season." - Hesperia boys basketball coach Andrew Worcester stayed consistent all year even as his team lost all its games: He had a hardworking bunch he was proud to coach. The hope is the results will show it next winter.

"They can say, well, we’re good for Hesperia, but we need to get good for (the state). Each one of them has to get better, better than they were before." - Hesperia volleyball coach Monica Grimard challenged her team to take their performance up another level by the time this fall rolls around following the Panthers' regional semifinal defeat to Western Michigan Christian last November. It was Hesperia's second straight district title season.

“That was easily the biggest and most athletic team we have faced all year. We normally get more shots to fall from outside, but the combination of their size and quickness really kept us out of the paint and made us work for everything in our offense.” - Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis saw his team, in pursuit of a district title, run into a bad matchup in March against McBain NMC. The Wildcats dropped their game, denying the team what would have been its first district title in 16 years.