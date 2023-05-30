Off-road vehicles are fun year-round, but ORV activity ramps up in spring and summer as many people head to Michigan trails and ORV scramble areas.
Responsible, informed riding practices should be top priority for everyone, but it’s important to keep in mind that speed and rider inexperience are the primary contributing factors in ORV accidents, serious injuries and death.
All ORV operators are urged to “Ride Right” and keep this important guidance in mind:
Ride at a safe speed.
Ride on the right side of the trail.
Keep lights on when riding.
Always wear a helmet.
Ride sober and safe.
Operate within the limits of your ORV and your own capabilities.
Do your part to ensure everyone returns home safely to family and friends; read more about ORV safety at Michigan.gov/RideRight. For more on where to ride and ORV laws in Michigan, go to Michigan.gov/ORVInfo.
Questions? Contact Cpl. Mike Hearn at HearnM@Michigan.gov.