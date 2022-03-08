For the second straight season, Hesperia wrestling produced a state champion at Saturday's individual finals at Ford Field. This time it was senior River Roberson ascending to the top of the mountain.
Roberson, the top seed of the Division 4 135-pound bracket, defeated Payton Rogers of Hudson in the finals by a 10-7 margin to achieve his dream of being a state champion. Roberson was making his third straight appearance at state and took fifth place last year at the same weight class.
"I finally did it," Roberson said, recounting his emotions after the finals were over. "I felt on top of the world."
Roberson sent a quick message to the rest of the field Friday by recording pins in his first two matches. He then dispatched Joe Sunkle of Springport in an 8-4 semifinal match that coach Mark Arbogast said Roberson was never in danger of losing.
In the finals, Roberson fell behind early, 4-1, but dominated the rest of the way.
"I felt pretty sure as soon as we tied up that I was the more dominant one," Roberson said of his finals match.
"Once he broke out of the cradle (in the first period), that kid's face just changed," Arbogast added. "Once he got out of it it was all River's ball game."
It was a storybook ending for Arbogast's first season back as Hesperia head coach. Roberson was in Arbogast's class as a kindergartener, so the coach has seen him grow all the way up to the top of the podium at Ford Field.
"I couldn't think of a better person to represent the program and to show these young kids a better example of someone to be a state champion," Arbogast said. "He's willing to do what he needs to do. He's very coachable. He works hard in practice and on his own time. He's the perfect example of someone who does what it takes to be a state champion."
Arbogast added that Roberson, who consistently does offseason work with his dad, assistant coach Bruce Roberson, was "in a groove" going into the finals. It reminded the coach of Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly, who earned the 119-pound championship last year by getting into a similar groove in the postseason.
Roberson wasn't the county's only finalist over the weekend. Hart senior Mason Cantu also ended his career in the championship match, taking second place in Division 3 at 145 pounds. Cantu reached the championship match with a couple of hard-fought one-point decisions in the previous two rounds, including a 4-3 win over Anthony D'Ambrosio of Imlay City, the team that beat Hart in the team quarterfinals.
In the finals, Cantu ran into unbeaten Aiden Davis of Dundee. He wrestled hard against the Viking product, but Davis came out on top 11-5. Cantu capped his career as a three-time all-state performer and two-time finalist; he finished third last year. His season record was 48-2, and he won 170 matches in his career.
"His leadership with this young group of kids will be greatly missed," Hart assistant coach Rocky Smith said.
Oceana County's third all-state performer was Leo Guadarrama, who finished fourth for Hart at 215 pounds. Despite his final placement, Guadarrama came as close as Cantu did to the top of the podium; in the semifinals, he lost a 7-5 overtime throwdown to eventual state champion Hunter Huguelet of Gladwin. Guadarrama lost the third-place match in equally tough fashion, falling 5-4 to the #2 seed, Eddie Olson of powerhouse Richmond. Guadarrama also won three matches, two of them by pin, in the finals. He went 48-4 on the season and won 144 career matches.
"Leo wrestled great all weekend," Smith said. "(He) will leave a big hole for us to fill in the upper weight classes."
Several other wrestlers represented the county in the finals. Hesperia wrestlers Alex Sayer and Brandon Quinn each came one win short of getting onto the podium, going 1-2 at 112 and 145 respectively in Division 4. Shelby's Nick Cano also reached the blood round before bowing out at 103 in D-3.
Quinn was a victim of bad timing in his tournament defeats. Arbogast said he was leading his opening match against Evan Haferkorn of Iron Mountain by seven points before Haferkorn managed to get him on his back and score a pin. He was also locked up in a one-point battle in the blood round against Jack Davidson of White Pigeon when the same thing happened. In between, Quinn also earned a pin victory.
"I'm super proud of Brandon," Arbogast said. "He was a conference champ for us, helped us win another district title, and was a district champ and a regional runner-up. It would've been nice to get him on the podium, of course, but I was super proud of him."
Sayer won a first-round match before falling in two straight to end his season. Like Quinn, he was a rock for the Panthers all year. Qualifying for state was redemptive for him after coming one win shy of doing so last year.
"One thing that's great about Alex is, he's a junior and he gets another shot at it," Arbogast said. "He's very motivated to get back and stand on the podium. He told me he wants to go to a few camps. He showed tremendous poise when he was there."
Cano won a close decision in his first consolation match, but was unable to score his second one.
Hart and Shelby had three other state qualifiers between them. The Pirates' Trayce Tate and Zane Thomas each dropped a pair of matches. Tate, who was all-state last season, lost twice by close decisions at 119. Smith said Tate should be fueled by the setbacks. Thomas' opening loss at 160 came to eventual state champion Connor Owens of Flint Powers Catholic. Like Tate, he'll be back next season.
Shelby's Travis Boughan also dropped a pair of matches at 189, the second a two-point decision.
"Our staff and our community are very proud of Travis and Nick," Shelby coach Dustin Dean said. "They both worked very hard and improved week after week. The experience they had this year at state will be huge for them moving forward."