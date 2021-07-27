If you pay any attention to college sports, you’ve no doubt heard before reading this that the universities of Texas and Oklahoma are on the verge of setting off a metaphorical bomb on the enterprise by jumping from the Big 12 Conference to the Southeastern Conference. The SEC officially announced Tuesday that it had received a request for an invitation from the two schools.
The presumed move, which will take place sometime in the next few years (no later than the 2025 football season) will relegate the Big 12 to a second-tier league. More notably, it will turn the SEC into the sport’s first ‘super-conference’, a 16-team behemoth that will boast nine of the country’s 12 most valuable names (by one Yahoo/Forbes article).
And this is all very, very bad for college sports fans as a whole, because we suddenly seem to be hurtling toward an era where the top few dozen schools (in terms of finances, anyway) essentially close themselves off from everybody else.
The whole idea behind college sports when it began was, well, collegiality. Informal teams formed on campuses and decided to play games against other teams. Even when business started to take off, it was still a pre-TV world when teams began forming conferences. It made sense; why not have a scheduling alliance with like-minded institutions in your region? It made things more fun and added something new to play for.
Obviously we are far beyond those days, and I’m not saying everything about them was better. (Among other things, I quite like being able to watch all the games on TV.) And it’s not like there was some grand tradition behind the formation of the Big 12, which basically boiled down to the old Big 8 Conference snatching four schools from the already-collapsing Southwest Conference for a bigger TV deal. Since then, four of those original 12 schools have left and two more have joined.
However, the league was sitting in a fairly stable, if imperfect, position prior to Texas and Oklahoma’s grenade. Because of that, there’s something that feels very wrong about the two conference powerhouses selling their league mates up the river (the Red River, if you will) purely for a cash grab, which is all this is. Outside of fellow Big 12 defectors Texas A&M and Missouri (as well as Texas’ long-ago SWC foe Arkansas), the Longhorns and Sooners combine to have virtually no history with any of the schools they’re shivving the Big 12 to join.
None of that matters, though, in a world where the SEC was already poised to become the richest league in collegiate sports — reportedly, projections had the league distributing nearly $70 million per year to each of its schools starting in 2024 even before this impending move became public.
Sure, Texas and Oklahoma are within their rights to make this move. But anyone who might cheer it should know that what’s left of the Big 12 might not be the last group to get abandoned. How long will it take other big brand names across the country to wonder why they’re sharing their conference paychecks with the likes of Purdue, or Wake Forest, or Oregon State? What’s to stop the top brand names from just creating their own fiefdom atop the sport and cutting the other guys off? At some point, many might start wondering what the point of all this is.
A big part of the joy — and yes, in turn, the money — in college sports comes from the fans of schools like those Kansas States and Kentuckys, who know they’re likely never going to get a sniff of the national championship but love having at least a theoretical chance. If nothing else, it makes the years of teams like that if they can knock one of the titans off their perch, if only for a day.
If the endgame here is some version of the biggest names breaking off and forming their own subdivision in football, as has long been anticipated, yes, the money train will be heavy with all the cash transported to those big names. But without the passion and the dollars provided by the fan bases following the ones left behind, it will inevitably lead to an overall drop in interest as those fans check out. As a result, that money train the big names seem to be driving will, over time, run off course.
Maybe the biggest names don’t think that way, or maybe they don’t care. Either way, I think something is well on its way to being lost. It didn’t start with Texas and Oklahoma, but it sure looks like those two schools have gone a long way to setting us back on the path to an endgame I don’t like — and no one should.