MONTAGUE — The Henley Royal Regatta had a White Lake connection in 2019, as Montague resident and Naval Academy rising senior John Lamb was in the eight-person boat that claimed victory in the King’s Cup race, the showcase event of this year’s regatta.
The Henley regatta, which took place Wednesday through Sunday, July 2-7, is the closest thing there is to a Super Bowl of rowing, having originated in 1839. The Cup, a one-off event to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of a special post-World War I regatta held to unite Allied countries, again brought several countries together by inviting members of their armed forces to compete in a single-elimination bracket. The U.S.’s boat capped the proceedings by edging a German boat for the Cup in the finals, after defeating teams from Canada and France in the previous rounds.
Lamb was one of four heavyweight rowers in that boat, joining two lightweights and two women. John’s parents, David and Mary, both grew up in Michigan and own a summer home here in Montague.
John and his two older sisters didn’t go to school here — in fact, they lived in Hong Kong as children, as both their parents have worked there for many years. All three attended an American school in the territory, Hong Kong International School, for which Mary is a board member. Both David and Mary attended Michigan State — Mary swam there — and all three of their kids have been college athletes; Eneka swam at Duke, Alicia rowed at Princeton, and John, of course, rows for Navy.
John said he was drawn to Navy in part because, apart from his school, many of the Americans he met as a kid were Navy servicemembers that came through Hong Kong. A three-sport athlete in baseball, basketball and track in high school (including a baseball team MVP award in his senior year of 2015), John grew interested in rowing through Alicia’s success and joined the Navy team following a year in prep school.
It was being at Navy that earned John a spot in the U.S.’s King’s Cup boat. While most of the other competing countries, John said, opened spots in their boats to all their respective armed forces, the U.S. decided to field an all-Navy boat, as the Midshipmen are the only military academy to have a varsity rowing program — and a good one, as well, as John’s boat finished 14th in the country at this spring’s Intercollegiate Rowing Association championships (Navy overall was 11th).
“The chief of Naval operations (Admiral John Richardson) kind of led that charge,” Lamb said. “He was a former rower at the Naval Academy. From what I’ve heard, it was his idea to give it to the Naval Academy. He understood that we trained hard there and would represent the U.S. well.”
The King’s Cup mandated a lineup that included at least two women in each boat, reflecting the changing demographics of the military since the original 1919 peace regatta. Lamb, one of four heavyweight rowers in the boat, therefore joined two lightweights and two women.
The transition from the all-heavyweight boat John was used to and the new crew presented some challenges, and John said the group spent a couple of weeks during their preparation just getting used to one another’s rhythms. After all, as he puts it, “rowing together” is at least as important as how strong and effective an individual rower is. The group caught on, though, and John said the women in their boat proved to be one of the U.S. team’s biggest advantages in competition.
As race days approached and the Navy team went across the pond to practice on the Thames River, John couldn’t help but marvel at the chance to row on such a historic course.
“It was kind of surreal,” John said. “I’d obviously heard a ton about it from people who had been there. It was everything, rowing-wise, you could dream of...Everything in the town of Henley itself and the community of Great Britain surrounded Henley. People knew about it, they knew what you were doing and they asked questions and wanted to talk to you. It was pretty cool and a good experience.”
For John’s parents, who attended the regatta, cheering on their son took on a deeper meaning than even when they support him and his fellow Midshipmen at collegiate races.
“For the first time, I felt like we were representing all of the United States, and that was really neat,” Mary said. “Usually, we’re cheering for Navy to beat some of the other collegiate teams, and this time we were cheering on behalf of the United States. It was really very patriotic.”
The original 1919 regatta included the U.S., Canada, France, New Zealand, the U.K. and that year’s champion, Australia. For this event, Germany and the Netherlands were added to the original six.
Rowing a boat named Overlord, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion at Normandy, the U.S. easily dispatched Canada and France in the first two rounds, but knew Germany would pose a major test. John said several of their rowers were past Olympians. Sure enough, the Germans took an early lead and maintained it a good deal of the race. John said coxswain Matthew Catanoso urged the team on over the final 1,200 meters, and finally with 700 meters left, the U.S. team surged ahead and ultimately won the race by just under a boat length.
“It felt like an eternity,” John said of the race, which lasted just over six minutes. “It was just everything coming together, the weeks of training, realizing everyone was a huge contributor to everything we did there...To be able to win the trophy at the end and have a bit of a celebration was huge.”
Navy rowing director Rob Friedrich said in the academy website’s recap of the race that he’d never heard such a loud crowd at the end of a rowing race.
The mood was jubilant after the victory, with the Navy group throwing Catanoso into the Thames to celebrate, as is tradition in the sport (the rowers themselves soon followed him in).
“Luckily, he’s a lot lighter than us,” John said of the coxswain with a laugh.
While the win was a glorious and historic one for the academy and for the U.S. as a whole, the spirit of competition and camaraderie among the participating nations struck Mary throughout the week and especially in a post-race gathering for the athletes and their families. She recalled one conversation with a German military official that stood out.
“He came up and spoke to my husband and I, and he was very complimentary of the USA team, but even more than that, he was very excited to be a part of this alliance between Western nations,” Mary said. “It had a big impact on us, just from the history of our world and the history of our relationship with Germany. To hear him say that, it’s so much more than rowing. One event like this can symbolize what we can do as nations. It means a lot.
“It was great to have the United States come out on top, but honestly, if it had turned out otherwise, what I witnessed with John and the other rowers...That camaraderie is irreplaceable. That’s the significance of this whole event. It wasn’t really about who won the King’s Cup.”
How do John and his teammates follow up winning a literal once-in-a-century event at their sport’s most hallowed ground? That’s easier for the soon-to-be senior to answer than you’d think.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of energy and excitement going into the season,” Lamb said. “It’ll be pretty important coming off that that we know we can accomplish great things...We’re hoping to break the top 10 (in the country) this year, if not better.”