All-conference honors were, naturally, plentiful among county cross-country runners, especially in Hart, which enjoyed its best combined boys and girls season ever in 2020.
The Pirate girls, who earned their fourth straight state championship, had all five of their scoring runners earn all-West Michigan Conference first team honors: Alyson Enns, Audrey Enns, Savannah Ackley, Lynae Ackley and Lauren VanderLaan. In addition, Layla Creed and Savanna Owens picked up honorable mention honors for the Pirates, as did individual state qualifier Emma Soelberg from Shelby.
Also from the county, Hesperia’s Becci Castillo was named all-Central State Activities Association Silver. It was the fourth such honor for Castillo.
“We’ve only had a handful (of four-time all-league runners), even with our back-to-back state championships in 2010 and 2011,” Hesperia coach Doug Baird said. “Becci really kind of put herself in our books.”
Baird said Castillo had a moment of physical and mental toughness at the regional meet that made him especially proud of the senior Panther.
“At the finish line, a runner she was competing with is elbowing the dog-snot out of her at the regional meet, and within 15 or 20 yards of the finish line, she comes up with explosive energy, put the shenanigans aside and did a Superman dive at the finish line,” Baird said. “When I see that, I know I’m coaching winners.”
On the boys’ side, Hart again had several honorees, as befitting a team that took second place at the state finals, a program best. A whopping six Pirates were named all-WMC first team: Alex Enns, Spencer VanderZwaag, Clayton Ackley, Wyatt Dean, Seth Ackley and Noah Bosley. Michael Tubbs added to the honors list by picking up honorable mention.
West Michigan D League all-conference teams were not available at press time.