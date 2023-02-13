SHELBY – Everything was going the way of Shelby boys basketball when Ravenna came to visit on Thursday, until it wasn’t. The Tigers fell victim to a second half push from the Bulldogs that pushed them ahead, handing Shelby a 59-54 loss.

The evening’s first quarter was dominated by Bishop Lee’s scoring ability and swift passing from Mason Garcia. Lee (28 points, 8 rebounds) pieced together a 10-point performance in that stretch, a big reason his team was up 18-10 early.

To start the second quarter, Ravenna connected on two critical buckets in the early going, outshooting the Tigers 9-2 up until the three minute mark before the half. Wrecking the Bulldogs’ momentum was foul trouble, sending Shelby into the bonus with 2:40 still left in the second.

The Tigers were unable to take advantage of that, only getting to the line three times in that span. They were, however, able to answer Ravenna by making several big shots that kept them in the lead 29-24 heading into the break.

“That (making big shots) was awesome because I thought Ravenna played really well. We came back and fought to make big shots of our own and I was pleased to have a lead at halftime,” Shelby head coach Rick Zoulek said. “We were only up five, but I felt that was good considering the shot we took from them.”

Unfortunately for Shelby, the second half allowed the Bulldogs to make adjustments. Ravenna came out with a renewed focus and it showed in the form of four made three-point attempts in the third quarter. Those four baskets came while Ravenna was on an 18-3 run, with Carson Claeys (7 points, 6 rebounds) the only Tiger able to break out of the scoring drought.

Wyatt Dickman (11 points) and Claeys closed out the third going 2/4 combined from the free throw line. The two teamed up for all 7 points Shelby was able to score in the third quarter. That wasn’t enough to maintain their lead, as Ravenna climbed ahead 40-36 heading into the final stanza.

Lee and Garcia found their offense again in the fourth quarter for Shelby. Lee started that period with five quick points and would finish with 11 total by the buzzer sound. Garcia found ways to drive the lane, adding four of his own and putting Shelby on a crucial 9-2 run and finding their way into the bonus as well.

Not to be outdone, Ravenna climbed back swiftly, relying on a midrange attack from their guards. The Bulldogs out paced Shelby, going on a 17-9 run to end the quarter and pushing themselves in front 59-54 by the end.

“We just made a few too many mistakes. Ravenna is a good offensive team and we just couldn’t answer,” Zoulek said. “We answered in the first but couldn’t in the second. Just some missed opportunities that we couldn’t convert on.”

Shelby’s loss sent their overall record to 6-10 on the year and shot them down to 2-6 inside the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. With just six games left and four of those in-conference, Shelby looks to figure things out before March rolls along.

“I like where we’re at if we can keep our confidence and energy up,” Zoulek said. “I’m happy with the way we responded in the first, but I have to do a better job at getting them ready to play the second half.”