MUSKEGON — Shelby finished in fourth place in Thursday's West Michigan Conference jamboree at North Muskegon, enjoying its best performance of the season to date. Hart took sixth place.
The Tigers shot a team total of 200, edging Oakridge by three strokes for fourth place and coming in only seven behind third-place Montague. The Pirates shot a 217.
Hart's Jake VanderWilk led county players in the jamboree with a 47, followed by the Tigers' Brandon Rabe and Sam Satterlee, who each shot 48s. Hunter Danes added a 49, his career-best score.
Blake Eitniear rounded out Shelby's scoring with a 55. For Hart, Kohen Porter shot a 52, Braeden Carskadon had a 56 and Delfino Hernandez shot a 62.
"I was very impressed with the way each golfer made adjustments throughout the match and prevented turning trouble into disaster," Shelby coach Fred Inglis said.